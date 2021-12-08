West Side Story: Rachel Zegler, Mike Faist recall 'challenges' they faced while filming musical numbers

Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler will grace our screens as Tony and Maria in Steven Spielberg's movie adaptation of West Side Story. The key storyline deals with a love story and friendships between two rival gangs in New York City. During the Global Press Conference of the movie, which Pinkvilla's Karishma Shetty was a part of, the cast members answered Pinkvilla's question on musical numbers and reflected on the several 'challenges' they faced while they filmed the incredible musical numbers of the movie.

Opening up on which musical number was the most difficult to film, Mike Faist revealed that there were "challenges" that needed to be overcome in each of the songs. "I think from our perspective, I’m not sure if any of it was really, like, difficult. There were challenges...There are elements that you have to battle and things, but at the end of the day, this was such a wonderful and joyous experience to do. It never felt like work, you know," Mike Faist said.

Faist, who plays Tony aka Elgort's best friend Riff in the movie also weighed in on how enjoyable the entire experience of filming the movie was for the cast and crew. "We were just there and being present and enjoying it. There are definitely challenges...There are elements," he said, as Rachel Zegler chimed in, revealing how hot the weather was while they filmed the musical scenes.

The cast further elaborated on the challenges, describing the weather that they endured during the shooting. Mike Faist said, "There were days. There was a day when we were shooting right after the opening of the film where the Sharks and Jets...there’s the Jets that are lined up on one side and the Jets that are lined up on the other side, and the Sharks there doing their Borinquena. And, at the end of that day, the Jets that were on this side, on this side of their face, they were burned [referring to the heat.] And the Jets on that side, this side of their face burned [referring to the heat.]"

West Side Story is slated to release on December 10 in India.

