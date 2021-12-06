West Side Story: Rachel Zegler opens up on how late Stephen Sondheim inspired her as an artist

Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler will grace our screens as Tony and Maria in Steven Spielberg's movie adaptation of Stephen Sondheim's West Side Story. The movie's plot revolves around the love story between members of two rival groups in New York City. With the movie's release date coming near, the cast members elaborately discussed certain aspects from filming, script and their individual characters. During the Global Press Conference of the movie, which Pinkvilla's Karishma Shetty was a part of, Rachel Zegler opened up on how the late Stephen Sondheim has inspired her as an artist.

Elaborating on Sondheim's passion for his work, Zegler said, "I think I can speak for everyone here today that a lot of us wouldn’t be here without the words of Steve Sondheim. We were so lucky to not only be able to sing his lyrics but be able to talk to him about them...Also, we consider them silly anecdotes because of how iconic they are, but he was always wanting to change them and always wanting to evolve them, and it was really inspiring as an artist to watch someone who had created this insane piece of work and he has things he still wants to change 64 years later."

Rachel Zegler noted that she might not have starred as Maria without the legendary composer. "I certainly wouldn't be performing without Stephen Sondheim and may his memory be a blessing," the actress said.

It will be interesting to note whether Steven Spielberg's movie adaptation pans out exactly how the cast and the makers have envisioned it. West Side Story is slated to release on December 10 in India. What are your thoughts about cast members? Share your honest opinions about the movie in the comments below.

