West Side Story: Rachel Zegler reveals why she 'made the choice not to' watch the original film while shooting

Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler will grace our screens as Tony and Maria in Steven Spielberg's movie adaptation of West Side Story. With the key storyline of the movie revolving around an iconic love story between two rival gangs of New York City, the film has many interesting stories in store for us. During the Global Press Conference, which Pinkvilla's Karishma Shetty was a part of, Rachel Zegler opened up on her technique of playing the lead female character, and how she "made the choice not to" watch the original movie while preparing for her role.

Revealing details from her preparation and how she prepared herself to deal with "comparisons," Zegler said, "I think the comparison was imminent, so when I got the part I was like, whether they like it or they don’t like it, they’re gonna compare, so I’m just gonna distance myself as much as I can." When asked whether she listened to the music for preparing, the actress opened up on the same. "Well, the music, you know, you have to listen to study and understand...But we were also just...it was re-taught to us in a brand new way," Zegler added.

Ansel Elgort aka Tony noted that he didn't watch the original West Side Story movie since he was a kid. "I used to love that movie, though, of course, especially like the prologue and stuff. But, yeah, once I’ve always been told as an actor you’re not supposed to look at someone else’s performance, supposed to pull it out of, you know...," Elgort said.

It will be interesting to note if the movie pans out the way director Steven Spielberg and the cast members have imagined it to. West Side Story is releasing on December 10 in India.

