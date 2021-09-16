West Side Story Trailer: Rachel Zegler & Ansel Elgort promise a passionate romance in this classic revival

A new trailer of Steven Spielberg's upcoming film, West Side Story was recently dropped and it gives a bigger glimpse into Rachel Zegler and Ansel Elgort's star-crossed lovers. The musical which is a revival of the famed Broadway Classic scores high on when it comes to being grandeur and also Zegler and Elgort's chemistry seems to bring the young love vibe beautifully in the new promo.

After we saw a teaser of the Spielberg directorial, the new trailer will make you believe the film is set to get some Oscar nods. The trailer showcases the known storyline of forbidden love between Tony (Ansel Elgort) and Maria (Rachel Zegler). Coming from rival gangs of Jets and Sharks, Tony and Maria's doomed romance finds another level of grandiose in Spielberg's eyes. Set in 1957 New York City, the promo showcases how hard the production design team has worked on this film along with the costume department.

Check out the trailer here:

The trailer still keeps its musical numbers under wraps without giving too much away, thus suggesting that the audience could be blown away by the same during their theatrical viewing. Whether it captures the magic of the classic is yet to be seen.

Check out the poster of West Side Story here:

Looking at the new trailer, there's one thing that can't be denied and that is the casting looks beyond impressive. Zegler's Maria already has our heart after the new promo. The film also stars Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, Josh Andrés Rivera, Ana Isabelle, Corey Stoll, Brian d’Arcy James, and Rita Moreno in key roles. West Side Story has been set to release on December 10, 2021.

