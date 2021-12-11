West Side Story Twitter Review: Fans call Steven Spielberg’s latest a ‘visual spectacle’; Rachel Zegler wows ​​

As the holiday season gets closer, we’re being blessed with the most exciting releases of the year and before you dive deep into a binge-watching trance of movies, read Twitterati’s honest opinions so you know what you’re getting into.

Today’s highly-anticipated release West Side Story is nothing short of a fairytale romance with a hint of old school drama on the side. Directed by the iconic Steven Spielberg and inspired by the Broadway musical of the same name, the film is set in the dreamy New York City back in 1957. The film tells a sweet tale of love at first sight between young Tony (Ansel Elgort) and Maria (Rachel Zegler) but soon their burgeoning romance fuels a fight between two rival gangs vying for control of the streets. Without revealing too much, let's look at what netizens thought of the film.



It's not only a brilliant remake, but it has a beautiful pulsing urgency that is uniquely its own. Mike Faist is the standout, and I'm waiting for an Oscar showdown between Moreno and DeBose. Spielberg remains a master storyteller. This movie is heaven. #WestSideStory pic.twitter.com/WSNFL0v1wj — Reflections in a Golden Eye. (@tphedge) December 10, 2021

#WestSideStory is stunning… Plenty of hesitation going in, but Spielberg delivers numerous textbook examples of how to fully capture incredible musical numbers. It is a visual spectacle. Rachel Zegler and Ariana DeBose give powerhouse performances… Just an excellent film. pic.twitter.com/Ib2awDgz4N — Austin Burke (@theBurk3nator) December 9, 2021

IVE NEVER SEEN #WESTSIDESTORY AND I EXPECTED IT TO BE A CUTE HISPANIC ROMANCE STORY LIKE IN THE HEIGHTS… when I tell you I exited the theater with my jaw on the floor. WHAT WAS THAT I’m too simple minded to understand that ending. I’m in shock pic.twitter.com/w6pP98Qx5A — Hector (@_hectichector) December 10, 2021

