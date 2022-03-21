West Side Story's Rachel Zegler hopes for 'last minute miracle'; Says she isn't invited to Oscars 2022

West Side Story star Rachel Zegler's recent social media comment left everyone stunned as she revealed that she hasn't been invited to the 94th Academy Awards. The actress who starred in the lead role of Maria in Steven Spielberg's musical which has been nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars has shockingly been left out of the guest list.

After one of Zegler's fans commented on her post stating that they are eager to see what the actress will be wearing for the Oscars ceremony, the actress in comments responded by saying that she will be cheering for the film from her home. In the comment, "I'm not invited so sweatpants and my boyfriend's flannel." This generated a lot interactions from fans who left in disbelief.

In another comment, she further added, "Idk y’all I have tried it all but it doesn’t seem to be happening I will root for west side story from my couch and be proud of the work we so tirelessly did 3 years ago. I hope some last-minute miracle occurs and I can celebrate our film in person but hey, that’s how it goes sometimes, I guess."

The West Side Story star also thanked her fans for showing outrage over the shocking missed invitation. While Zegler hasn't received a nomination at the Academy Awards, her co-star Ariana DeBose is among the top contenders for the Best Supporting Actress win. As for the film, West Side Story has bagged seven nominations this year including in the categories of Best Picture, Best Director, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design and also Best Sound.

ALSO READ: Rachel Zegler says she is 'not affiliated' to the new West Side Story sequel on Maria 'in any way'