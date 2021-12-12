West Side Story's Rita Moreno and Ariana DeBose react to the attempted sexual assault scene in the film

***Trigger Warning***

West Side Story stars Rita Moreno and Ariana DeBose open up on a particular scene from the movie which they have played during their individual runs as Anita. During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Moreno and DeBose reveal their individual reactions to the harrowing sexual assault scene that every Anita has to surpass.

Moreno, who essayed the role of Anita during the 1961 West Side Story movie said that the scene felt "unnatural" to her in the new movie as she had to go from playing Anita to being Valentina. "In that scene, I suddenly become Doc. I never could really get inside of the scene. I was never able to really nail it because every time I looked it wasn't me [on the ground]. It was a difficult experience for me, doing it again in a very different role," Moreno opened up.

DeBose, who portrayed Anita in the new movie also revealed how she felt while portraying the horrific scene and having the old Anita (Rita Moreno) trying to save her. Calling the experience "very meta," the actress said, "It's like, 'Oh my God, that's me; that's not me.'" DeBose also revealed Moreno's brilliant portrayal of Anita in the 1961 movie had her become conscious about her portrayal of Anita, especially in that scene. "Because it's a hard job when you are stepping into something that has been portrayed so brilliantly, and they're right there. I just played the truth. That's all you really can do in those moments and react to what is there in the space," DeBose added.

(Sexual assault is a serious issue. If you or someone you know has faced the same, please get in touch with professionals who can help you in and around your area.)

