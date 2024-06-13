We’ve Been Rooting For Them’: Executive Producer Betsy Beers On Magic Behind Bridgerton’s Success

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Bridgerton season 3, part 2

Streaming giant Netflix’s British series Bridgerton needs no introduction. It is filled with the perfect blend of romance, drama, and diversity, which makes the show a global phenomenon. Part one of season three premiered on May 16, 2024, and followed the love story between the most popular pair, Penelope Featherington (Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Newton). However, Netflix wanted to boost the anticipation and split the installment into two parts, with the second airing on June 13, 2024.

Meanwhile, in the heart of London’s Leicester Square, fans of Bridgerton assembled to mark the show’s Season 3, Part 2 premiere. As the cast, including Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton, walked the red carpet, they teased that the next episodes would be even better. Executive producer Betsy Beers shared her thoughts on what makes the show immensely memorable.

Executive producer Betsy Beers on the reason behind Bridgerton’s success

Executive producer Betsy Beers sat down with the Hollywood Reporter and reflected on the reasons behind the success of the show.

“You can never really predict why, but I think there’s been a growing love of Bridgerton.”

“I think that there’s something about this season that people waited a bit – there’s something about getting to see it with a lot of anticipation. There’s also something about these two characters and the fact that we love them, and we’ve been rooting for them,” he happily added.

Fans across the globe have shown immense love for the show and according to Netflix’s internal rankings, the first half of season three gathered 45.05 million views (total hours watched divided by running time) worldwide. That’s about 165.2 million hours of viewing time.

What happens in Bridgerton’s season 3, part 2?

Part 1 of the show ended with Colin asking Penelope to marry him. Now in the most anticipated part 2 of the season, trouble arrives when Penelope is forced to reveal her identity as Lady Whistledown, the gossip queen of the ’Ton but, notably, a public critic of Colin Bridgerton.

The second part will also focus on the engaged couple and their journey toward the challenges they need to navigate to eventually walk down the aisle.

Nicola Coughlan, in an interview with USA TODAY, previously said that Penelope should tell Colin about her alias, Lady Whistledown.

“I think when you love someone truly, you have to reveal all of yourself, which is hard,” the lead added. Part 2 of Bridgerton season 3 will drop on Netflix on Thursday, June 13, at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix

