'We've been…': When Harry Styles got awkward during an interview while being questioned about ex-girlfriend Kendall Jenner

Harry Styles, the bona fide British musician, is one of the finest artists today. He has some of the most amazing tunes on his belt. Ever since his debut, he has been a record-breaking artist. So much so that he even won a Grammy Award for his third album, Harry’s House. The Grammy winner is always in the news, sometimes for his ever-smashing singles or his relationships. While Styles prefers to keep his love life out of the spotlight, he often finds himself under the bus. Similarly, in a 2019 interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Harry Styles got awkward during the interview when he was questioned about his ex-girlfriend Kendall Jenner.

ALSO READ: Revisiting the moment Harry Styles gave his two cents on One Direction reunion; claimed they had something 'really special together'

Harry Styles got awkward during an interview when questioned about Kendall Jenner

In 2019, Harry Styles appeared on The Ellen Show to promote his album, Fine Line. Ellen DeGeneres made it difficult for her guest, Harry Styles. She not only asked directly whether his new album Fine Line was inspired by a breakup (his with Camille Rowe, though she didn't name names), but she also made the discussion awkward when discussing his other ex-girlfriend, Kendall Jenner. Styles tried to avoid the awkward times with subtlety, but it still became weird. Both DeGeneres and Styles are to blame.

Styles, who was dressed to the nines in a Stay Away from Toxic People sweater and pearl necklace, was asked about his stint as a Late Late Show guest presenter for James Corden. DeGeneres inquired, "So Tracee Ellis Ross and Kendall Jenner were your guests when you hosted for James Corden? And you and Kendall have become extremely good friends, right?" To which Harry Styles responded, "Yeah, we've been friends for a long time, yeah." Styles responded, like several years."

The Ellen Show host then said, “That's really sweet that you're really good friends," without revealing that they formerly dated. To which Styes said, "Yeah," DeGeneres concurred. "Yeah.” She was going to change the subject when Styles made one last worried remark. And then it became awkward for a moment because DeGeneres allowed it to become awkward.

Harry Styles then discussed his album, Fine Line

In the same interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Harry Styles spoke about his album, Fine Line. DeGeneres asked him, “Word on the street is that this album is all about a breakup with someone. So the question is, is it?"

To which Styles said, “I mean, I think I like it. I definitely write from my personal experience. I think a lot of people do. I think if you want your songs to kind of be honest and connect with people, they're usually written honestly. Yeah, so it was definitely kind, I guess what I was going through at the time. And that’s both good and bad.”

Advertisement

Harry Styles then opened up about what inspired the album and said, “I think for me, while I was making it, the times when I was kind of sad were probably the saddest times of my life. And similarly, when I was happy, they were some of the happiest moments in life. So it’s both. It's a Fine Line."

Meanwhile, Harry Styles recently finished his Love On Tour and is currently on a break to rest and create new music.

ALSO READ: 'I wish Taylor Swift...': Olivia Wilde slammed for tweet on singer 'dating' Travis Kelce