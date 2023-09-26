‘We’ve got to save cinema’: Martin Scorsese advocates amidst comic book movie culture dominance

Martin Scorsese has once again taken a stand against the overwhelming dominance of comic book and franchise movies in today's film landscape. In a wide-ranging profile interview with GQ, Scorsese delves into the implications of this trend and underscores the urgency of safeguarding the essence of true cinema.

Concerns over culture impact

Scorsese has voiced his concerns about the overwhelming dominance of blockbuster movies, warning that they may narrow the perspective of audiences, particularly those less exposed to diverse cinematic genres. He emphasizes the potential threat to cultural richness posed by this, stating, "The danger there is what it’s doing to our culture." Scorsese recognizes the looming reality that a significant portion of upcoming generations might perceive movies solely through the lens of these mega-franchises.

The call to action

When discussing the need for a response, Scorsese passionately insists that a proactive approach is essential, originating at the grassroots level within the filmmaking community. He highlights directors like the Safdie brothers and Christopher Nolan as beacons of creativity who can challenge the status quo. In his words, "And it’s got to come from the grassroots level. It’s gotta come from the filmmakers themselves. And you’ll have, you know, the Safdie brothers, and you’ll have Chris Nolan, you know what I mean? And hit ’em from all sides. Hit ’em from all sides, and don’t give up. Let’s see what you got. Go out there and do it. Go reinvent. Don’t complain about it. But it’s true because we’ve got to save cinema."

Martin Scorsese's passionate plea to preserve cinema in its authentic form is a call to action for filmmakers and cinephiles. With the film industry struggling to define content and the dominance of blockbuster franchises, Scorsese urges creators to keep pushing boundaries, innovating, and diversifying the cinematic landscape. In a world saturated with manufactured content, Scorsese's words remind us of the lasting impact and importance of true cinema.

