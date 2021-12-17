We've grown up together: Spider-Man: No Way Home's Zendaya on her bond with Tom Holland and Jacob Batalon

Spider-Man: No Way Home star Zendaya has opened up on her friendship with Tom Holland and Jacob Batalon as the three of them have been filming the Spider-Man movies together for a long time now! During Entertainment Weekly's Around the Table video interview, the three actors reflected on their onscreen and off-screen bonds.

Holland, Batalon and Zendaya were cast in the Spider-Man movies from 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming. Since then, the three have been inseparable when it comes to their incredible friendship. "We've grown up together in real life, and our characters have grown up together," Zendaya told Entertainment Weekly. The actress lauded the other two actors noting that "it has been really special to share all those moments with each other."

For those unversed, alongside Tom Holland's Peter Parker aka Spider-Man, Zendaya essays the role of MJ and Jacob Batalon plays the role of Ned Leeds. The trio has been in many scenes together and has had several experiences while filming the three Spider-Man movies that they have been in. "I think all of our characters have grown so much in their own ways. I think in this film, we get to see new sides to all of them," the Spider-Man: No Way Home actress said.

She also noted that there would be interesting character development for the three young characters in the movie. "Some we will like. And that was the fun thing: putting our characters under different kinds of stressors that we've never seen before," she stated.

Spider-Man: No Way Home has been released on December 16 in India and December 17 in the US. You can read Pinkvilla's review of the movie below.

