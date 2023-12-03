"We’ve never pitched ourselves as a documentary": The Crown's head of research, Annie Sulzberger slams critiques amid claims of inaccuracy

The Crown has come under fire recently for its last season. The Netflix show has been known to be dramatized since season 1, the fans came in expecting a fictionalized version of the actual events, but recently according to fans and critics season 6 has taken things a little too far in terms of how removed from reality it has become. In turn, it has become the lowest-ranked season of the show on Rotten Tomatoes. Now someone responsible for the accuracy of the show is speaking out to defend the series finale.

The Crown's head of research fires back at the critiques

Annie Sulzberger who is the head of research for The Crown had a few things to clear up regarding this season. She told The Hollywood Reporter, "I simply think that the audience is smarter than that." Netflix recently had to put a disclaimer at the start of each episode warning watchers about 'fictionalized dramatization.' Annie explained, "We’ve never pitched ourselves as a documentary. We’re trying to show this country, these institutions, these people in a way that humanizes them and that gives us a little insight into our own culture." The researcher rebuffed the claims of inaccuracy saying, "I don’t think it’s been misleading in the slightest."

Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed's relationship on The Crown

One of the major points of contention among the fans in Season 6 has been the portrayal of Princess Diana, and especially her relationship with Dodi Fayed. But according to Sulzberger, while they can't ever confirm what their relationship was actually like, her team collected enough personal intel on the two to recreate a more fictionalized but still emotionally accurate depiction of the two.

She explained, "What we relied upon was not the news media at the time in 1997, but the witness testimonies in Operation Paget [the inquiry report into the allegation of conspiracy to murder Diana] and the coroner’s inquest that came out much later." This was reportedly done to get a first-hand account of Diana's friends who had recently talked to her. According to Annie, they were able to get to her mental state "very easily."

She informs that the accuracy of the testimonies of Princess Diana's friends was checked by Met Police for accuracy. Meanwhile, the same was done was Dodi's character on the show as well.

