‘We’ve talked about it’: Demi Lovato hints at a potential wedding with beau Jutes as she opens up about him

Demi Lovato is madly and completely in love with her boyfriend, Jutes. The singer can’t get over how hot he is, and for the first time, Lovato opened up and gave insights about their relationship with Jutes. From where they first met to potential hints of marriage, Lovato didn’t shy away and shared details from her relationship in a recent interview with SiriusXM Howard Stern as she appeared on The Howard Stern Show on Monday.

Demi Lovato revealed potential hints about getting married

Demi Lovato is aiming for a wedding in the near future! On Monday morning (September 11, 2023), the star appeared on Howard Stern's SiriusXM radio program, where they said that they envision a future with lover Jutes, whom they have been dating for a year and a half.

Lovato said, "I'm in a fantastic relationship. My boyfriend is a year older than me, and we're growing together, and it feels so good. In fact, we met in the studio. So he's both an artist and a lyricist. He came in to write on one of my sessions while I was in the studio, and I was instantly drawn to him. On the side, I texted my buddies, saying, 'He's so hot!'"

Lovato went on to say that Jutes has the best personality and told Stern that she intended to marry him someday. The singer said, "We've talked about it. We've been dating for about a year and a half, so we're taking our time with it, you know? I believe it is critical not to hurry this."

When asked how she started dating, the singer said, "We started out as friends, and we built that foundation of friendship first. There's this magnetic relationship there, and the way we laugh together is just endless. I believe that finding someone who makes you feel comfortable, who you're attracted to, and with whom you continuously laugh is the foundation for a truly amazing relationship."

Demi Lovato reveals she wants to have kids in future

In the same interview with Howard Stern, Lovato also claimed that she definitely wanted children with Jutes and that the singer assisted them in resolving their long-standing daddy issues. The singer said, "I can say with confidence that my daddy issues aren't anything that I have inside of me anymore; I believe there are a few indicators. Essentially, I'm with a partner my age. I look back on my prior experiences with older males and think, That's nasty.'"

Meanwhile, Lovato's connection with Jutes is their first public romance since calling it quits with actor Max Ehrich in September 2020. However, the couple first made their relationship public last year.

