WGA Awards 2023: From Everything Everywhere All At Once to The White Lotus, Check out full list of winners

The 2023 WGA Awards have given out the trophies for the best writing in this year in a dual ceremony in New York City and Los Angeles. Everything Everywhere All at Once has won the highest honor in ceremony for original screenplay. The WGA West gave honorary awards to Rebecca Lenkiewicz, Yvette Lee Bowser, and Charlie Kaufman.

Triangle of Sadness, Living, All Quiet on the Western Front, and The Banshees of Inisherin were ineligible for consideration of WGA Awards 2023 because of WGA rules.

Check out the full list of winners of WGA Awards 2023

Original screenplay

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Writers - Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert

Comedy/variety talk series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Writers - Daniel O’Brien, Owen Parsons, Charlie Redd, Joanna Rothkopf, Seena Vali Writers Johnathan Appel, Ali Barthwell, Tim Carvell, Liz Hynes, Ryan Ken, Mark Kramer, Sofia Manfredi, John Oliver, Taylor Kay Phillips, Chrissy Shackelford

Drama series

Severance

Writers - Chris Black, Andrew Colville, Kari Drake, Dan Erickson, Mark Friedman, Helen Leigh, Anna Moench, Amanda Overton; Apple TV+

News Script – Analysis, Feature, Or Commentary

Targeting Americans

Writers - Scott Pelley, Oriana Zill de Granados

Limited series

The White Lotus

Writer - Mike White

Radio/Audio News Script – Regularly Scheduled, Bulletin, Or Breaking Report

Hail And Farewell: Saluting 5 Who Made A Difference

Writers - Gail Lee

Quiz and audience participation

Baking It

Writers - Neil Casey, Chad Carter, Jessica McKenna, Zach Reino

Documentary Screenplay

Moonage Daydream

Writer - Brett Morgen; Neon

Episodic Comedy

The One, The Only (Hacks)

Writers - Lucia Aniello & Paul W. Downs & Jen Statsky

Documentary Script – Other Than Current Events

Episode Two: An American (1775 – 1790)

Writers - Dayton Duncan

On Air Promotion

CBS Celebrates Juneteenth

Writer - Justin DiLauro

Episodic Drama

Plan and Execution (Better Call Saul)

Writer - Thomas Schnauz

Daytime Drama

Days of Our Lives

Head Writer - Ron Carlivati

Writers - Lorraine Broderick, Jazmen Darnell Brown, Joanna Cohen, Carolyn Culliton, Richard Culliton, Cheryl Davis, Kirk Doering, Christopher Dunn, Jamey Giddens, David Kreizman, Ryan Quan, Dave Ryan, Katherine D. Schock

Radio/Audio News Script – Analysis, Feature, Or Commentary

What I Wish I Knew Before I Started IVF (The Waves)

Writer - Cheyna Roth

Comedy Series

The Bear

Writers - Karen Joseph Adcock, Joanna Calo, Rene Gube, Sofya Levitsky-Weitz, Alex O’Keefe, Catherine Schetina, Christopher Storer

Children’s Episodic, Long Form And Specials

Prison or Palace (Life by Ella)

Writer - Hernan Barangan

Comedy/Variety Sketch Series

Inside Amy Schumer

Writers - Georgie Aldaco, Rosebud Baker, Jeremy Beiler, Cazzie David, Tova Diker, Derek Gaines, Jon Glaser, Jaye McBride, Tim Meadows, Christine Nangle, Daniel Powell, Tami Sagher, Amy Schumer, Joe Strazzullo, Sydnee Washington, Ron Weiner

News Script – Regularly Scheduled, Bulletin, Or Breaking Report

The Water Crisis in Jackson, Mississippi (CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell)

Writers - James Hutton and Rob Rivielle

Digital News

How Oregon’s Prison System Retaliated Against Its Most Effective Jailhouse Lawyer

Writer - Jessica Schulberg

TV & New Media Motion Pictures

Honor Society

Writer - David A. Goodman

New Series

Severance

Writers - Chris Black, Andrew Colville, Kari Drake, Dan Erickson, Mark Friedman, Helen Leigh, Anna Moench, Amanda Overton

Short Form New Media

Three Busy Debras

Writers - Sandy Honig, Mitra Jouhari, Sarah Sherman, Alyssa Stonoha, Diana Tay, Evan Waite

Documentary Script – Current Events

Lies, Politics and Democracy

Writers - Michael Kirk & Mike Wiser

Adapted Screenplay

Women Talking

Screenplay - Sarah Polley (Based upon the Book by Miriam Toews)

Animation

Rectify (Undone)

Writers - Elijah Aron & Patrick Metcalf

Comedy/Variety Specials

Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel

Writer - Jerrod Carmichael

Radio/Audio Documentary

Like a Lion With No Teeth

Writers - Emma Courtland & Cat Schuknecht

