WGA Awards 2023: From Everything Everywhere All At Once to The White Lotus, Check out full list of winners
On Sunday, WGA Awards honored the writers for their work with Everything Everywhere All At Once winning in the Original Screenplay category
The 2023 WGA Awards have given out the trophies for the best writing in this year in a dual ceremony in New York City and Los Angeles. Everything Everywhere All at Once has won the highest honor in ceremony for original screenplay. The WGA West gave honorary awards to Rebecca Lenkiewicz, Yvette Lee Bowser, and Charlie Kaufman.
Triangle of Sadness, Living, All Quiet on the Western Front, and The Banshees of Inisherin were ineligible for consideration of WGA Awards 2023 because of WGA rules.
Check out the full list of winners of WGA Awards 2023
Original screenplay
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Writers - Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert
Comedy/variety talk series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Writers - Daniel O’Brien, Owen Parsons, Charlie Redd, Joanna Rothkopf, Seena Vali Writers Johnathan Appel, Ali Barthwell, Tim Carvell, Liz Hynes, Ryan Ken, Mark Kramer, Sofia Manfredi, John Oliver, Taylor Kay Phillips, Chrissy Shackelford
Drama series
Severance
Writers - Chris Black, Andrew Colville, Kari Drake, Dan Erickson, Mark Friedman, Helen Leigh, Anna Moench, Amanda Overton; Apple TV+
News Script – Analysis, Feature, Or Commentary
Targeting Americans
Writers - Scott Pelley, Oriana Zill de Granados
Limited series
Writer - Mike White
Radio/Audio News Script – Regularly Scheduled, Bulletin, Or Breaking Report
Hail And Farewell: Saluting 5 Who Made A Difference
Writers - Gail Lee
Quiz and audience participation
Baking It
Writers - Neil Casey, Chad Carter, Jessica McKenna, Zach Reino
Documentary Screenplay
Moonage Daydream
Writer - Brett Morgen; Neon
Episodic Comedy
The One, The Only (Hacks)
Writers - Lucia Aniello & Paul W. Downs & Jen Statsky
Documentary Script – Other Than Current Events
Episode Two: An American (1775 – 1790)
Writers - Dayton Duncan
On Air Promotion
CBS Celebrates Juneteenth
Writer - Justin DiLauro
Documentary Screenplay
Moonage Daydream
Writer - Brett Morgen
Episodic Comedy
The One, The Only (Hacks)
Writers - Lucia Aniello & Paul W. Downs & Jen Statsky
Episodic Drama
Plan and Execution (Better Call Saul)
Writer - Thomas Schnauz
Daytime Drama
Head Writer - Ron Carlivati
Writers - Lorraine Broderick, Jazmen Darnell Brown, Joanna Cohen, Carolyn Culliton, Richard Culliton, Cheryl Davis, Kirk Doering, Christopher Dunn, Jamey Giddens, David Kreizman, Ryan Quan, Dave Ryan, Katherine D. Schock
Radio/Audio News Script – Analysis, Feature, Or Commentary
What I Wish I Knew Before I Started IVF (The Waves)
Writer - Cheyna Roth
Comedy Series
The Bear
Writers - Karen Joseph Adcock, Joanna Calo, Rene Gube, Sofya Levitsky-Weitz, Alex O’Keefe, Catherine Schetina, Christopher Storer
Children’s Episodic, Long Form And Specials
Prison or Palace (Life by Ella)
Writer - Hernan Barangan
Comedy/Variety Sketch Series
Inside Amy Schumer
Writers - Georgie Aldaco, Rosebud Baker, Jeremy Beiler, Cazzie David, Tova Diker, Derek Gaines, Jon Glaser, Jaye McBride, Tim Meadows, Christine Nangle, Daniel Powell, Tami Sagher, Amy Schumer, Joe Strazzullo, Sydnee Washington, Ron Weiner
News Script – Regularly Scheduled, Bulletin, Or Breaking Report
The Water Crisis in Jackson, Mississippi (CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell)
Writers - James Hutton and Rob Rivielle
Digital News
How Oregon’s Prison System Retaliated Against Its Most Effective Jailhouse Lawyer
Writer - Jessica Schulberg
TV & New Media Motion Pictures
Honor Society
Writer - David A. Goodman
New Series
Severance
Writers - Chris Black, Andrew Colville, Kari Drake, Dan Erickson, Mark Friedman, Helen Leigh, Anna Moench, Amanda Overton
Short Form New Media
Three Busy Debras
Writers - Sandy Honig, Mitra Jouhari, Sarah Sherman, Alyssa Stonoha, Diana Tay, Evan Waite
Documentary Script – Current Events
Lies, Politics and Democracy
Writers - Michael Kirk & Mike Wiser
Adapted Screenplay
Women Talking
Screenplay - Sarah Polley (Based upon the Book by Miriam Toews)
Animation
Rectify (Undone)
Writers - Elijah Aron & Patrick Metcalf
Comedy/Variety Specials
Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel
Writer - Jerrod Carmichael
Radio/Audio Documentary
Like a Lion With No Teeth
Writers - Emma Courtland & Cat Schuknecht
ALSO READ: SAG Awards 2023 Winners List: From Everything Everywhere All at Once to Top Gun: Maverick; here is winner list
Everything Everywhere All At Once
A writer with 2+ years of experience, addicted to movies, coffee, and traveling. Currently curating content for Hollywoo... Read more