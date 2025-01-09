WGA Awards Decides To Shift Nominations Announcement Date Due To L.A. Wildfires; To Release List On THIS Date
The Writers Guild of America has postponed its awards nominations announcement to January 13, 2025, due to the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles. Here's everything you need to know.
The Writers Guild of America (WGA) has announced a postponement of its annual award nominations due to the wildfires impacting Los Angeles. Originally scheduled for release this week, the nominations will now be announced on Monday, January 13, 2025, as the city faces a state of emergency.
The WGA West and WGA East released a joint statement on Wednesday explaining the decision. “With Los Angeles under a state of emergency due to multiple wildfires, we will be delaying the announcement of nominees until Monday, January 13, 2025,” the guild shared.
This move comes as the wildfires, intensified by severe Santa Ana winds, continue to threaten areas like Pacific Palisades, Malibu, Santa Monica, Pasadena, and parts of the San Fernando Valley. Several major Hollywood events have also been affected by the ongoing fires.
The SAG Awards downsized their nominations announcement to a press release, while the Oscars voting period and nominations announcement were extended by two days, now set for January 19. Additionally, the Critics Choice Awards, initially scheduled for this Sunday in Santa Monica, have been postponed to January 26.
Despite the changes in the nominations timeline, the 77th annual WGA Awards will still take place as planned on February 15, 2025.
The ceremony will be held simultaneously at the Edison Ballroom in New York City and the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. Honorary awards will go to Bill Lawrence, Scott Frank, and Kathy McGee at the WGA East ceremony.
ALSO READ: LA Wildfire Destroys Mandy Moore’s Beloved Altadena Neighborhood; Actress Shares She's 'Absolutely Numb'