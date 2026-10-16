Whalefall Twitter Review: 9 Tweets to Read Before Watching Austin Abrams And Josh Brolin’s Survival Thriller

Whalefall, starring Austin Abrams and Josh Brolin in the lead roles, was released in theatres on October 16, 2026. Directed by Brian Duffield, the survival thriller has received some interesting reactions from audiences. Here’s what netizens have to say about the film.

Whalefall Twitter Review

One viewer felt that Whalefall had a strong concept that could have further enhanced its claustrophobic horror elements but noted that the film still delivered decent survival tension. They praised the impressive underwater visuals, convincing whale CGI, and the father-son dynamic, adding that Josh Brolin and Austin Abrams’ performances brought considerable value to the story.

Another viewer praised Whalefall for its exceptional sound design, describing the overall audio experience as outstanding.

A third netizen highlighted Austin Abrams’ physically demanding performance, noting that his character endured immense suffering inside the whale. They expressed a desire to see the elaborate whale-stomach set used in the film and praised the actor for his physical commitment and ability to connect emotionally with the audience.

Meanwhile, another viewer who watched Whalefall in an empty theatre revealed that they had been crying from the moment Jay entered the water. They described the film as amazing and expressed particular admiration for Austin Abrams’ performance.

Here are the reactions:

More about Whalefall

Whalefall follows Jay Gardiner, a college student who returns home after the demise of his estranged father, Mitt. Determined to recover his father’s body from the Pacific Ocean, Jay embarks on a scuba-diving expedition but is swallowed by a giant whale.

Trapped inside the whale with dwindling oxygen and mounting injuries, he must find a way to escape while confronting painful memories of his strained relationship with his father. As his desperate fight for survival unfolds, Jay begins to reconcile with his past and realise the importance of the bond they once shared.

The film stars Austin Abrams and Josh Brolin in the lead roles, alongside Elisabeth Shue , John Ortiz, Jane Levy, and Emily Rudd in key roles.

Directed by Brian Duffield, the film is based on Daniel Kraus’ novel Whalefall. Duffield and Kraus have also co-written the screenplay.

Produced by Brian Duffield, Brian Grazer, Jeb Brody, and Allan Mandelbaum, the film features a score composed by Joseph Trapanese. Aaron Morton has handled the cinematography, while Pietro Scalia has served as the editor.

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