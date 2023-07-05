WHAM! When is the documentary releasing on Netflix? Find all details here

Wham!, the sensational duo of George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley, emerged as one of the most prominent acts to come out of Britain in the 1980s.

Their irresistible blend of good looks and infectious choruses propelled them to unimaginable levels of commercial success, earning them the status of one of the best-selling bands in history.

Now, streaming giant Netflix is set to satisfy fans' cravings with an exclusive feature documentary that delves deep into the band's phenomenal journey.

When is the WHAM! documentary coming to Netflix?

Get ready for the exciting release of the movie 'WHAM!' on Netflix, coming to your screens on Wednesday, July 5th. This film is a tribute to the iconic '80s pop duo, Wham!, founded by the talented English duo of Andrew Ridgeley and George Michael.

Prepare to be transported back in time as the film showcases the captivating story of their musical journey and the impact they made on the pop music scene.

What can you expect in the WHAM! documentary on Netflix?

Prepare to be captivated by the Wham! documentary on Netflix as it traces the extraordinary journey of George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley, the dynamic duo behind the iconic 1980s pop act.

Through the masterful use of archival footage, this film offers an intimate glimpse into their rise to global fame, starting from their childhood friendship in the southern English town of Hertfordshire. Delve into their personal lives and experiences, including George Michael's private struggle with his sexuality, a deeply personal journey that culminated in his public declaration as gay in 1998.

This documentary goes beyond the surface, providing a profound understanding of the band's dynamics and the close bond between Michael and Ridgeley. Drawing from never-before-seen interviews with Ridgeley himself, along with old interviews featuring the duo during their time in the band, viewers will gain unique insights into the inner workings and personal stories of Wham!.

Brace yourself for an unforgettable exploration of the human side of these pop music legends, as their fascinating journey unfolds before your eyes.

