'What a dreaaamm': Kylie Jenner channels old Hollywood glamor vibes for Paris Fashion Week amidst Timothee Chalamet romance

Kylie Jenner is one of the many celebrities who are busy flaunting their style in France as they attend Paris Fashion Week. The reality star made an appearance at the Schiaparelli exhibition to support her sister Kendall Jenner who walked the runway and closed the show. She made sure to look like a million bucks and her outfit has been blowing up the Internet.

The 26-year-old channeled some old Hollywood glamor vibes for the event as she wore a skin-fit and low-cut sequined gown. Kylie is in the City of Love with Timothee Chalamet who she went public with at Beyonce's concert. The model and the actor were spotted at each other's house for months before they made their romance public and instantly went viral.

Kylie Jenner channels old Hollywood glitz for Paris Fashion Week

The founder of Kylie Cosmetics attended Schiaparelli's spring-summer 2024 runway show wearing a custom, crystal halter-neck gown with a backless design and a keyhole cutout down the chest. The businesswoman chose a look from the French brand's collection to honor it while her sister Kendall closed the show wearing a strapless red dress. Kylie kept her accessorization game minimal with only a set of earrings to zing up the glittery look.

She wore a pair of unique cream-colored pumps that clung to her toes and went with glowy makeup to finish it off. The entrepreneur posted a slew of posts flaunting the gorgeous look on her Instagram. First, she shared a reel where she can be seen posing for pictures as she gets ready to leave. Kylie used the audio from her 2019 Met Gala appearance. "OK, let's go family. It's showtime! It's f**king showtime!" she lipsynced to it and smiled in the video.

Kylie Jenner stuns in glittery Schiaparelli gown in Paris

The billionaire then shared images of the look and the comment section couldn't get enough of it. Hailey Bieber wrote, "Woahhhhhhh [x2 heart eyes emoji]," while the others responded with a slew of fire and heart emojis. Kylie then posted another behind-the-scenes video and captioned it, "what a dreaaamm [wing emoji]." She used the song West Coast by Lana Del Rey for the reel. Lastly, she posted a dump of photos from the event including selfies.

The first one was a stunning self-shot image of Kylie, followed by one of her and Kendall being all smiles as they posed for the camera. The next pictures included her in the audience at the fashion show as well as shots of her posing in the gorgeous gown. Meanwhile, as per reports, her relationship with Timothee Chalamet has been going quite steady and she feels confident and secure in their relationship. They haven't made it Instagram official yet.

