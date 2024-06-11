'What A Great High School Career': Guy Fieri Celebrates Youngest Son Ryder's Graduation

Guy Fieri’s youngest child, Ryder, graduates high school at last! The famous chef and TV presenter celebrated this milestone with his family. Ryder’s graduation service took place over the weekend and was attended by his mother, Lori, and eldest brother Hunter. The news of this joyous occasion was shared on social media by Fieri.

A proud moment for the Fieri family

On June 8, Fieri posted a number of pictures from Ryder’s Windsor High School graduation. In one photo, Ryder is seen with Fieri wearing a cap and gown during the moment of graduation. Another image showed Ryder standing proudly beside his mother, father, and brother. In addition, another heartwarming photo portrayed a selfie of Fieri with Ryder, among other things.

“So proud,” wrote Fieri in the caption to his post. Besides mentioning Ryder's achievements, such as a grade point average of 3.7 basketball player for four years, and playing lacrosse in senior year, he also said, “Wow, what a great high school career!! 3.7 GPA, basketball for 4 years, and lacrosse senior year. Love you, son!”

Ryder received congratulations from some of Guy’s friends, such as Sammy Hagar, chef Alex Guarnaschelli, and Michael Symon, who sent him nice messages through their social media accounts.

Ryder’s mom congratulated him on Instagram, expressing how proud they are as a family, saying that he will be heading to San Diego State University in August of next month. “Off to San Diego State University in August. Love you so much and I will miss seeing you every day,” she wrote with an accompanying throwback photo of elementary school days family photos.

Ryder's exciting future

In an interview with PEOPLE last month, Guy Fieri stated that all universities gave him acceptance letters, including San Diego State University, but it was his first choice college to be accepted there. According to him, “Ryder's super excited. He had to do it on his own merit. He had to go down; he had to do the walk-throughs at the school.”

Fieri also shares that Ryder can't wait to have a roommate and live in a dorm. Both parents will miss him, but the emotional toll is more on Lori's side, as revealed by Guy. Their eldest son, Hunter, lives nearby but also spends time on the East Coast with his fiancée, Tara Bernstein.

Guy jokingly added, “There's a whole story about Lori's issues. No, I understand. I am on the road a lot. I'm busy. I'm doing things, and her number one priority has been doing a great job of taking care of the family. And now she's feeling it.”

As Ryder gets ready for his next chapter at San Diego State University, this remains a memorable moment in the Fieri family. With an impressive high school career behind him, Ryder is poised for new challenges and lessons ahead of him. His support system from family and friends will surely steer his path forward.

