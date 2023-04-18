'What a loser': Ben Shapiro slammed for claiming that Disney will get destroyed if THIS happens in 'Frozen 4'

Conservative media personality and columnist Ben Shapiro has some thoughts about Disney's upcoming Frozen film and its potential inclusive representation. The controversial political commentator has been slammed by netizens again for his insensitive remarks. Continue reading to know more about what he said and how people reacted to it.

Ben Shapiro claims Disney will get destroyed if THIS happens in 'Frozen 4'

During the Ben Shapiro Show, the 39-year-old claimed that Disney will get "destroyed" if they make Elsa a lesbian in the popular film franchise Frozen. "The great suspicion is that in Frozen 4, they'll make Elsa a lesbian. If they do that, it is the end of Disney as a company. Predict it. You can write it down. It is April 17th," Shapiro said.

ALSO READ: Frozen III: Oscar winning songwriters of the popular franchise are 'very excited' about working on next film

"If they do that in Frozen 4, it will destroy Disney, like thoroughly destroy it," he claimed. Netizens were quick to slam him for his homophobic remarks. While some called him out, others made fun of him for not knowing that Frozen has only two films out yet, and work on the third one is in progress. One user quipped, "I knew Ben was a homophobe, but it turns out he can't even count. He thinks four comes after two!"

Another added, "Either there's a Frozen 3 that I missed out on, or Ben doesn't know how to count." A third wrote, "Ben Shapiro ran out of pointless culture war things to complain about, so he's moved on to pointless culture war things that haven't even happened yet. Imagine being a political commentator who finds yourself obsessing over the s*xual orientation of a Disney princess. Strange."

While one user commented, "Nobody talks about Disney cartoons for children more than conservative weirdos on here," another said, "This is the easiest job in the world. Here's a nearly 40-year-old man getting paid to make up a potential storyline for a children's movie and then get angry about it. You will never find a more lucrative or easier job than operating a right-wing rage factory."

ALSO READ: Frozen 2: Does Elsa have a girlfriend in Frozen sequel? Director Jennifer Lee spills the beans

A third joked, "Disney: Makes one of its 18 princesses in all of its 85 years of telling princess stories... a lesbian. Shapiro: burn this whole f*cking company down," while a fourth asked, "How exactly would this work? In his mind, would this movie do so badly at the box office that people nationwide would riot and cause such catastrophic property damage that it would bankrupt the company?"

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shapiro later tweeted acknowledging his error in counting but standing what he said, "You're right, everyone, I should have said Frozen 3. Every other word is correct. If Disney does this, they'll FAAFO in world-historical fashion." The conservative personality is known for making shamelessly homophobic and transphobic remarks from time to time. He has repeatedly spoken up against drag performances and the LGBTQ+ community.