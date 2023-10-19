‘What a truly mind blowing…’: Taylor Swift releases two new versions of her hit single Cruel Summer post Eras Tour Concert film; Details inside

Taylor Swift is a magical phenomenon that has taken over the world. Swift has been a big deal this year. One way or another, she has decided to be in the news these days. From her ever-shattering Eras Tour to her love life, It's been one hell of a year for Swift. But today, leaving her very publicized romance with Travis Kelce aside, she is taking us back to her Lover Era. After surpassing the record for most streamed song after years of its release, Taylor Swift has now released two versions of her hit single Cruel Summer today.

Taylor Swift releases two new versions of Cruel Summer

Taylor Swift has now released two new versions of Cruel Summer for fans to sing along to. Swift announced the two new versions on Instagram. Cruel Summer appeared on Swift's 2019 album Lover and became her only Billboard No. 1 for an eighth week on Oct. 7. One of them is live from her Eras Tour for fans to scream and dance to as they are on the tour. The second version is a remix by LP Giobbi.

In her Instagram caption, Swift expressed her gratitude for her fans and wrote, “What a truly mind-blowing thing you’ve turned The Eras Tour Concert Film into. I’ve been watching videos of you guys in the theaters dancing and prancing and recreating choreography, creating inside jokes, casting spells, getting engaged, and just generally creating the exact type of joyful chaos we’re known for 😇.”

The Lover singer continued revealing her favorite thing the fans have done: “One of my favorite things you’ve done was when you supported Cruel Summer so much, I ended up starting The Eras Tour show with it. For old times sake, I’m releasing the live audio from the tour so we can all shriek it in the comfort of our homes and cars, plus a brand new remix by @lpgiobbi. Thankyou, so much,forever.,Woww, just thank you!" The two versions come out following her much-anticipated Eras Tour concert film

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Concert Film

Taylor Swift's highly anticipated film Eras Tour concert film was released on October 13, 2023, in nearly 100 countries. Swift's 17-year tour spans 10 eras and 17 years of music. Taylor Swift eventually decided to share the one-of-a-kind experience of the Eras Tour concert film in September.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour largely follows the blueprint established during the five-month 2023 U.S. tour, with a few exceptions or swap-outs. The film includes a total of 40 songs from Swift's catalog. The film runs for a lighter 2 hours and 45 minutes, as compared to the far more epic 3 hours and 25 minutes that some of the concerts lasted by the time the tour arrived.

