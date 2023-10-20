'What a truly mind blowing thing': Taylor Swift releases two versions of hit song Cruel Summer, thanks fans for making Eras Tour film break records

One of the most popular songs of this year has to be Cruel Summer by Taylor Swift. The song may have been released in 2019 but the pop star's wildly successful Eras Tour put it back in the spotlight and the track has since been breaking streaming records. The success of the viral song has led to Swift releasing two versions and fans are ecstatic about it.

The 33-year-old recently attended the premiere of her concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour which has already broken records after only a week of its worldwide release. Fans have been buying tickets and hoarding at the theatres to experience the magic of the concert tour on the big screen. Here's what the singer said in her message to the fans and what versions of Cruel Summer are now available for the fans to stream as well as enjoy together.

ALSO READ: 'Been so excited to tell you..': Taylor Swift announces Eras Tour concert film's worldwide release amidst Travis Kelce romance

Taylor Swift releases two versions of hit song Cruel Summer, thanks fans

Swift took to her Instagram to share a heartfelt message of gratitude with her fans and followers. "What a truly mind-blowing thing you've turned The Eras Tour Concert Film into. I've been watching videos of you guys in the theaters dancing and prancing and recreating choreography, creating inside jokes, casting spells, getting engaged, and just generally creating the exact type of joyful chaos we’re known for [blessed face emoji]." she wrote.

"One of my favorite things you've done was when you supported Cruel Summer SO much, I ended up starting The Eras Tour show with it," she continued and added that she has released the live audio from the tour so everyone can all shriek it in the comfort of their homes and cars. Swift also revealed that she has posted a brand new remix by LP Giobbi. "Thank you, so much, forever, wow, just thank you!!!" she concluded the caption.

Meanwhile, Swifties have already made the releases a success. The versions debuted at #2 and #4 on the US iTunes Top Song chart, which led to Cruel Summer occupying all the top four spots. The track from her 2019 album Lover is now her longest-leading number-one on Billboard for weeks. Meanwhile, Swifties are looking forward to the re-recording of her 2014 album 1989. Taylor's Version of the album is slated for its release on October 27.

ALSO READ: 'Kissing throughout the night': Report gives details about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's blooming romance and PDA date night