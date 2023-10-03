'What a weirdo, right?': When Christian Bale revealed people told him playing Batman in Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy would be 'career suicide'

Christian Bale is widely regarded as one of the best actors working in Hollywood today. His dedication towards his roles and willingness to completely transform for them has been widely lauded. Despite always giving wonderful performances, it was getting the role of Batman in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy that made his career take off. With that iconic role, he became a household name and got immense critical and commercial success. But did you know, his decision to play Batman was considered to be a career suicide at that time?

Christian Bale on why playing Batman was one of the best things that happened to him

Even before he took on the role of Batman in Christopher Nolan’s iconic The Dark Knight trilogy, Christian Bale was told that this could be a wrong career move. The main reason behind this assumption was the fact that after playing such an iconic role on screen, it would be difficult for him to be accepted as anything else by the audience. That he would be remembered as that guy who played Batman only.

Christian Bale though had more trust in his skills as an actor. Speaking to GQ, he said, “I just always felt like, if I don’t have the skill to be able to rise above that, then I don’t deserve to either”

At the end, we all know how everything played out, and luckily it all worked out in the American Psycho actor’s favor. According to Christian Bale, the best thing playing the role of Batman provided him was financial security as well as recognition, which helped him get the roles he needed.

The talented actor went on to star in many great movies after The Dark Knight trilogy, like The Prestige, Vice, American Hustle and even winning the Oscar for The Fighter.

Christian Bale on the experience of working in The Dark Knight trilogy

Along with the fact that the role of Batman brought him immense fame and financial security, Christian Bale also got a chance to work with Christopher Nolan, which is a dream for any actor. His equation with the Oppenheimer director was so good, that the latter cast him in The Prestige in another iconic role.

Apart from Nolan, it was the experience of working with Heath Ledger , who played Joker in The Dark Knight, which greatly influenced the American Hustle actor. Heath Ledger’s transformative performance and his general brilliance as an artist were greatly admired by Christian Bale.

In the same interview with GQ, Christian Bale recalled an amusing incident that happened during the filming of The Dark Knight. It was about the time when Heath Ledger defeated everyone, even the stuntmen from the film in a game of go-kart racing, surprising everyone.

“We went to the track, we thought of course the stunt guys are going to win and suddenly Heath wins, gets top place, and then very quietly mentions, you know my dad was a go-kart racer” narrated Christian Bale in the GQ interview.

The experience of working in The Dark Knight trilogy, not only gave Christian Bale the platform he needed to further his career but also united him with some of the best artists to work with.

