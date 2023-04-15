What advice did Beyoncé give Halle Bailey amid racist backlash as Ariel in The Little Mermaid? Actress reveals

Disney’s upcoming movie The Little Mermaid starring Halle Bailey has been facing racist backlash. She is still fighting the battle and just a few weeks before the release, the actress has opened up about how she prepared for the role and how her mentor Beyoncé helped her during the whole journey. The actress went on to admit that she took mermaid training with synchronized swimmers.

Halle Bailey praises Beyoncé and opens up about her character

Talking about her mentor Beyoncé in an interview, Halle was quoted saying, “She’s such a beautiful person, inside and out, and I would say she definitely has just told me to stand in my power, to stand in my power and know my worth and to just move forward in that. It’s beautiful when you get to hear words of encouragement from someone like her, who’s done what I’m doing now, 20 times over! She’s been through it all. She’s seen it all. So, it means the world when she gives directions because it’s like, ‘Okay, I want to follow!”

Furthermore, talking about her role as Ariel, Halle said, “We all know and love the story, and so I think I just felt a little bit [of pressure] because I just wanted to do my best and make people proud of the new version. But also, just so much gratefulness for this opportunity. I’m really excited for people to see our new version of the film and I think that they’ll really love and appreciate it.” Revealing about her mermaid training, the actress said, “These amazing, beautiful synchronized swimmers would come over to my house every Sunday and teach me how to be a mermaid and to be graceful in the water!”

When and where to watch?

The Little Mermaid will be released in theaters on May 26, 2023.

