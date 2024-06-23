What Advice Will Jessica Alba Give Her Kids If They Join Showbiz? Here's What Actress Revealed

Well-known American actor and Into The Blue movie star Jessica Alba shared that she is open-minded about her kids following her into showbiz. She acknowledges that telling them what to do might lead to the opposite and does not give them the exposure to do what they want to do.

The Trigger Warning actress shares Honor, 16, Haven, 12, and Hayes, 6, with her husband, entrepreneur Cash Warren, 45.

Actress Alba aims for her kids to lead in the industry

The most important thing for Alba right now, who left her role as chief creative officer of the Honest Company in April, is for her kids to hold leadership positions in the industry.

Alba shared that if her kids choose to pursue performing in show business, she would encourage them to also explore roles like producer, writer, or director. She also shared that having that leadership position is crucial to the art; giving them more control and dignity in their creative endeavors is essential.

Now appearing in Netflix's action film Trigger Warning as a knife-wielding Special Forces commando reminiscent of her earlier role in Dark Angel, Alba acknowledges that her past as a young actress shapes her outlook.

Jessica Alba reflects on early acting struggles

In recalling her early career, Jessica Alba remembers feeling grateful just to be on set, hoping her paycheck would come through. She describes a sense of desperation, praying for job security. Alba believes this desperation sometimes led her to accept roles that weren't the best fit for her. As an actress and executive producer, she reflects on how those experiences shaped her career choices.

Taking roles to survive, Awake movie star Jessica Alba reflects, that she wishes she had learned about writing, directing, and producing earlier in her career. Her film Trigger Warning premieres on Netflix on June 21.

