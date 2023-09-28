'What am I going to do here?': When Ana de Armas revealed she almost turned down the blockbuster Knives Out

Ana de Armas is a rising star in the movie industry, after doing movies like Blade Runner 2049, and Blonde, the actress has not only earned critical acclaim for her talents but also impressed fans with her charm. But perhaps the film that truly cemented her place in Hollywood, was Knives Out. Starring many big names, like Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Daniel Craig, Armas was impressively able to hold her own in front of many veteran actors. Though things could've been very different for her, as she almost turned the role down when it first came to her.

Ana De Armas almost turned down Knives Out

In an interview with Variety, the actress opened up about her character, and why she almost turned down the role of a lifetime. She said, "I felt exactly like Marta. I was being thrown into a situation that I had no idea how to survive." She admitted the reason she almost turned the role was because she wasn't sure what role her character had to play in the plotline. Ana explained, "The [script] description said Marta was a caretaker, Latina, and pretty. That’s it. And I’m like, What? I’m not doing that." She continued, "Because, for a Latina in a setup like this, with a wealthy family and this cast, all I thought was, What am I going to do here? I’ll probably be standing in a corner, not having much to say."

The now 35-year-old pushed for her to be able to get the script of Knives Out before she auditioned. Armas said, "There are a lot of Latina characters represented in a very small-minded and basic and cliché type of way that I try to get away from." But luckily the character of Martha turned out to be way more than a stereotype.

The Knives Out cast tried to pick a fault in the script

The actress made a revelation during the interview that the whole cast of the Netflix film, actually read the whole script trying to find a loophole or continuity issues. She admitted, "We thought there must be one thing missing, one little detail that could screw up the whole story." But from her own admission, there wasn't, because "it was perfect."

Meanwhile, Ana De Armas is close to becoming a household name, as she delivers one hit after another, her most recent project being the critically acclaimed Blonde, which earned her an Oscar nomination in the 'leading actress' category.