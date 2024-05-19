'What An Honor': Kevin Costner Reflects On Working With Dabney Coleman In Yellowstone Amid Actor's Death At 92

Kevin Costner spoke about working with legendary actor Dabney Coleman in Yellowstone, who died on May 16, Thursday at 92. Costner expressed that he felt honored to work with the The Scalphunters star. Showrunner Taylor Sheridan also reflected on Coleman’s death, followed by the actor’s daughter Quincy Coleman’s statement on her father’s demise.

Kevin Costner on working with Dabney Coleman in Yellowstone

Kevin Costner took to his Instagram stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to his Yellowstone co-actor Dabney Coleman. Costner reflected on working with Coleman and his brief stint on Yellowstone.

"One of the most heart wrenching scenes I've been a part of," Costner wrote, sharing stills from his memorable flashback scene with Coleman.

The Yellowstone fame said it was an honor to work with Coleman. He wrote, "What an honor to have gotten to work with Dabney Coleman. May he rest in peace."

For the unversed, although Coleman only appeared in one 2019 episode of the neo-Western series, in which he guest-starred as Costner's father, John Dutton Sr., his role was an important one. His impactful scene showed the father-son relationship and also revealed why Costner's character was so reluctant to sell off any of his land in Montana. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Taylor Sheridan on working with Dabney Coleman

Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan also spoke about Coleman’s death recently, reflecting on his legacy. Taylor told Deadline that Coleman was influential as an actor and artist.

"I had the opportunity to work with Dabney in 2003, and learned priceless lessons in the power of simplicity as an artist, but more importantly I witnessed Dabney’s humility, grace and patience (with my 10,000 questions)," Sheridan told the media outlet.

"I never forgot those lessons, and was humbled myself when he agreed to appear on Yellowstone. His performance was yet another lesson in bravery and emotional honesty,” he said heaping praise on Coleman.

"Dabney Coleman is a treasure. He will be missed and admired, always," Sheridan added.

Many celebrities have reflected on Coleman’s long and illustrious career following his death.

Quincy Coleman on her father Dabney Coleman’s death

Quincy Coleman, daughter of Dabney Coleman confirmed in a statement to People that the famed actor breathed his last on May 16 at his home in Santa Monica, Calif.

"My father crafted his time here on Earth with a curious mind, a generous heart and a soul on fire with passion, desire and humor that tickled the funny bone of humanity,” Quincy said.

Her statement further read: “As he lived, he moved through this final act of his life with elegance, excellence and mastery."

"A teacher, a hero and a king, Dabney Coleman is a gift and blessing in life and in death as his spirit will shine through his work, his loved ones and his legacy eternally," she added appreciatively, while speaking of her late father.

Meanwhile, Dabney Coleman cemented his Hollywood status by playing versatile roles in various genre films being an inspiration to many celebrities.

IMDb cites that Dabney Coleman is known for his remarkable acting roles in 9 to 5 (1980), Tootsie (1982), War Games (1983), and You’ve Got Mail (1998).

Posthumously, his upcoming film Someday Sometime is currently in pre-production and is considered as the Hollywood star’s last film.

