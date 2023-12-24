What are Cardi B and offset being sued for? Exploring allegations against them amid their public breakup

Cardi B and her estranged husband, Offset, are now facing legal troubles as they are reportedly being sued for allegedly neglecting rent payments and causing significant damage to a Beverly Hills vacation home they occupied.

Cardi B and Offset are in legal trouble!

According to documents obtained by TMZ, the landlord claims that the celebrity couple lived in the luxurious property from early 2022 until October but abruptly left without notice. The lawsuit alleges that Cardi B, born Belcalis Almánzar, and Offset, whose real name is Kiari Cephus, were behind on rent and utility payments when they vacated the estate.

Moreover, the landlord contends that the couple left the property in a state of disarray, with broken furniture, burn marks on tables and counters, holes in walls, and permanent scratches on rugs, curtains, and tile floors. The estimated cost of damages is reportedly around $85,000.

This legal predicament comes amid publicized relationship drama between the two artists. Fans observed the couple unfollowing each other on Instagram earlier this month, prompting speculation about their relationship. Cardi B then hinted at shedding "dead weight" before the new year, expressing the need to eliminate negativity from her life.

Cardi B's reaction to the breakup rumors

During an Instagram Live on Dec 4. Cardi said, “We keep saying every year, ‘New year, new me, new this, new that.’ Bitch, I’m taking that s–t to the f–king heart!” On December 11, Cardi B confirmed the split in an Instagram Live session, addressing her single status for a while and alluding to rumors about Offset's alleged involvement with reality star Chrisean Rock.

In the days following, Cardi took to Twitter (now known as X) to publicly criticize Offset, referring to him as a "bitch" and suggesting that people might try to take advantage of someone during vulnerable times.

Despite the personal turmoil, Cardi B and Offset are scheduled to perform at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami for New Year's Eve. The legal dispute adds another layer to the ongoing public saga of their relationship, underscoring the challenges faced by the couple both personally and legally. As this drama unfolds, it remains to be seen how it will impact the trajectory of their lives in the spotlight.

