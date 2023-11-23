What are Elon Musk's kids' names? A closer look at the multi-billionaire's 10 surviving children and their lives

In the ever-evolving saga of Elon Musk’s extraordinary life, where innovations in space and electric vehicles take center stage, there exists another riveting chapter—the story of his family. As of 2023, the tech titan is a father to ten surviving children, each with a narrative as diverse as Musk’s ventures. Let’s unravel the names, tales, and unique aspect of Elon Musk’s expansive family, providing a glimpse into the personal side of this renowned billionaire.

Nevada Alexander: A heartbreaking beginning (2002)

Elon Musk’s journey into fatherhood started in 2002 with Nevada Alexander, born to his first wife, Justine Musk. Tragically, Nevada passed away at just 10 weeks due to sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). A heart-wrenching start to Musk’s role as a father.

Vivian Jenna and Griffin: Twins bring joy (2004)

Following the loss, Elon and Justine turned to in vitro fertilization, welcoming twins Vivian Jenna and Griffin in 2004. These siblings added a ray of sunshine to Musk’s life after the earlier sorrow.

Kai, Saxon, and Damian: Triple the joy (2006)

Expanding their family further, the couple opted for IVF again, welcoming triplets—Kai, Saxon, and Damian—in 2006. While these children have been kept more private, their presence enriches Musk’s bustling household.

X Æ A-Xii: A unique name spark controversy (2020)

In 2020, Musk’s union with singer Grimes brought forth X Æ A-Xii. The unique name sparked controversy, leading to a modification to comply with California naming laws. Despite the naming saga, X Æ A-Xii has become a fixture in Musk’s public life, even making appearances at SpaceX and Twitter offices.

Exa Dark Sideræl (Y): A mystery unveiled (2021)

The mystery deepened with the arrival of Exa Dark Sideræl, Grimes and Musk’s daughter born via surrogate in 2021. Her name reflects Grimes’ fascination with space and cosmic elements, creating an enigmatic aura around the youngest Musk.

Techno Mechanicus (Tau): A special revelation (2022)

2022 brought a surprise with the revelation of Techno Mechanicus, affectionately known as Tau. Born in secret, this child adds an element of surprise to Musk's ever-expanding family.

Strider and Azure: The secret twins (2021)

In November 2021, Musk quietly welcomed twins, Strider and Azure, with Neuraling employee Shivon Zills. The details surrounding these additions are relatively unknown, adding an air of secrecy to Musk’s familial landscape.

Y (Why): An everlasting question (2021)

Grimes and Musk's tumultuous relationship gave rise to Y, also known as Why or "?," born in December 2021. The unique name and Grimes' explanation add to the intrigue surrounding Musk's youngest daughter.

