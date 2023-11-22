What are Hollywood celebs doing for Thanksgiving? Exploring holiday rituals of Emma Roberts, Taylor Swift and more

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, kicking off the festive season. As people around the world gather to give thanks, celebrities are preparing to celebrate with their own loved ones and traditions.

Many stars choose to host intimate gatherings or larger parties for the holiday each year. Here is how Emma Roberts, Taylor Swift, Quavo, and more are celebrating Thanksgiving this year.

Emma Roberts

Emma Roberts is setting a charitable example and making new rituals this year. Many kids and families will be thankful to Roberts this year for showcasing her kindness and helping people in need so that they can also have a memorable holiday. Taking to Instagram in a stunning red ensemble, the actress urged people to do kind deeds and help those in need.

She captioned her post urging fans and admirers to donate and said, “Wearing red today to support @girlsinc with @fpmovement! On Thanksgiving Day, #FPMovement will donate 100% of net proceeds to Girls Inc. FP Movement has partnered with Girls Inc. since 2016 to help them in their mission to inspire all girls to be strong, smart, and bold through charitable donations, advocacy, programming, and mentorship impact. Every day, FP Movement donates 1% of net proceeds to Girls Inc. Visit FPMOVEMENT.COM to shop and support the cause! #FPMovementPartner.”

Besides this, as per Entertainment Tonight, Roberts is also on a mission to feed America alongside Tyashia Adams and Bridget Moynahan. The ladies assisted Feeding America by volunteering at the Urban Outreach Center of New York over the holiday season.

Taylor Swift

As reported by Page Six, following the tragic death of one of her fans and the ensuing modifications to her Brazilian tour dates, it looks like Taylor Swift will not be enjoying Thanksgiving with her family. Swift was supposed to come home for the holidays and boyfriend Travis Kelce's football game, but the tragic setback prompted her to postpone her Rio de Janeiro show from Saturday until Monday.

Given that Swift's next gigs in São Paulo are set to begin on Friday, the singer appears to have decided to spend the full week in Brazil rather than go home for a few days. The 33-year-old popstar's private jet has reportedly landed in So Paulo on Tuesday afternoon.

Quavo

As per Entertainment Tonight, Quavo hosted a pre-Thanksgiving farmers market for local families on Monday. Quavo Cares, the Atlanta rapper's nonprofit, hosted the new program at Urban Recipe, where over 300 families received fresh food, hygiene products, cookbooks, and other items.

The organization always holds a drive-thru turkey giveaway for the holidays, but they wanted to go above and beyond this year.

Julie Bowen

As per Entertainment Tonight, The Modern Family actress Julie Bowen collaborated with Feeding America to serve pies to neighbors in need at Pasadena's Union Station Homeless Services.

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Beiber is setting Thanksgiving goals with delicious food and fun-filled conversations. The model recently took to her YouTube channel and revealed her Thanksgiving guest, who is none other than Tiffany Haddish. In the video, Bieber and Haddish were chatting away and making the ultimate Thanksgiving leftover sandwiches.

