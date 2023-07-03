What are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘big plans’ for future? Insider REVEALS

Previously royal experts have said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s media empire is crumbling down. Sussexes value is not as high as it used to be and that their future projects in media are most likely to be ‘a disaster’. In addition, their deal with Spotify was considered as a ‘huge blow’.

It is now reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are preparing themselves for the future with new moves and to tell their side of the story. Here is everything to know about the same.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle future plans

A source told OK, “Yes, they’ve made mistakes, but they have big plans for their next endeavor.”

Besides the production of Netflix’s Heart of Invictus next month, it seems that Sussexes have several projects lined up for the future. According to the reports, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in talks with Penguin Random House for a lucrative deal. The Duchess of Sussex has also signed with talent agency William Morris Endeavor (WME).

Previously, it was reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are under a lot of pressure to come up with new content. It comes after their Sussexes deal with Spotify had fallen through. Netflix and Sussexes signed a $100 million deal in 2020 but till now they have only produced the ‘Meghan & Harry’ documentary last year.

An insider told OK, “Netflix was pleased to sign Harry and Meghan and is looking for some great ideas going forward. But the remainder of the deal relies on them producing those good ideas. The deal’s continually under review which is normal for ones of this magnitude.”

Contrary to reports, Netflix spokesperson has confirmed that everything is well in their deal with Sussexes. The streaming giant will be producing Prince Harry’s Heart of Invictus next month. Prince Harry also has a new idea for a Netflix show about a documentary inspired by Africa.

