What are Tanisha Thomas's plans for prize after winning House of Villians? Exploring her recent comments

In a new reality TV show, House of Villains, 10 villains competed for $200,000 and the title of America's Ultimate Supervillain. Tanisha Thomas emerged victorious, beating out notable competitors like Johnny Bananas, Jonny Fairplay, Anfisa Arkhipchenko, and Shake Chatterjee. The finale revealed Tanisha's underestimated prowess, as she navigated alliances and ultimately secured the win.

Tanisha's plans with the prize money

Throughout the season, Tanisha prioritized her son, and the prize money will be used for his benefit. She plans to treat herself to a vacation to Jamaica, pay bills, and invest in her passion for hosting. While she initially thought House of Villains would be her last reality show, Tanisha expressed openness to future opportunities, depending on the price tag.

How did Tanisha Thomas win the House of Villians?

The competition involved strategic moves, with participants putting targets on their rivals and voting to banish competitors one by one. In the showdown, Tanisha faced off against Bananas, Fairplay, Anfisa, and Shake. Bananas, the winner, had the power to save one villain, and he chose Tanisha. Anfisa triumphed over Fairplay and Shake in the subsequent competition, leading to a tie between Tanisha and Bananas in the jury vote. Anfisa's deciding vote went to Tanisha, making her the ultimate winner.

Tanisha, known for her appearance on Bad Girls Club in 2007, was a strong contender, despite being underestimated. Her experience in hosting future seasons of Bad Girls Club and her charismatic personality contributed to her success on House of Villains. Despite alliances and threats from other villains, Tanisha and Bananas maintained their tight bond throughout the competition.

Omarosa Manigault Newman, part of an alliance with Fairplay and Bananas, had warned Bananas about Tanisha's potential vote against him. However, Tanisha, unaware of the alliance, trusted Bananas and valued their friendship. Despite attempts by other villains to break them up, Tanisha and Bananas remain loyal to each other.

The finale surprised the remaining villains by bringing them back as a jury. Tanisha shared that they initially expected a physical obstacle course, but instead, they had to give final speeches to win the jury's votes. Tanisha's excellent social game honed through her experiences in New York, retail jobs, real estate, and The Bad Girls Club, played a crucial role in convincing the jury.

Despite initial tensions with Omarosa, Tanisha confirmed that there is no beef between them anymore. Their interaction at the House of Villains premiere was positive, and Tanisha walked away with the grand prize, marking her victory in the first full season of the show, now available for streaming on E!

