What Are Taylor Swift Baby Bump Rumors All About? Here's How It All Started

Taylor Swift is on top of the trending list again as she continues her Eras Tour across the globe. This time, the songstress is going viral because of a short clip from her recent concert which became the center of rumors.

The video, which has gone viral on X includes her on stage during the tour. Due to the angle of the video, she seems to have a little bump in her stomach, which a lot of people think is a baby bump.

What does the video actually show?

The video, which has gone viral from Taylor Swift’s concert includes the singer as she looks at the audience from the stage. In the clip, Taylor is wearing one of her signature looks for the tour, a tight onesie. The angle from which the video was taken by a fan makes it seem that the singer has a slight bump on her stomach as she is turned to the side.

Due to the video, and the fact that Taylor Swift has been dating the Kansas City Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce for a while now. Some people thought that the couple might have decided to try for a child and that the slight bump on Taylor's stomach in the video was actually a baby bump from the pregnancy. However, most of the fans shot down the idea.

How did fans react to the Taylor Swift baby bump claim?

Even though some people seemed to be convinced that Taylor Swift was showing a little baby bump in the video, most of the other Swifties were not sold. A lot of them actually got angry as it is pretty normal for women to appear a bit bigger in the midsection area due to various reasons. Paired with the fact that she was wearing a tight costume and the video was taken from an unflattering angle, the chances are her midsection just appeared to be a bit bigger. The viewers also added a community note on the video on X.

Most people who saw the video and the speculation got very angry as the internet always seems to come down hard on women when they gain a little weight. The fact that she is still on tour and there has been no announcement of Travis and Taylor having a child makes it unlikely that the star is pregnant. However, fans are clearly excited to see where Taylor’s relationship with Travis Kelce is going.

