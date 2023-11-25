What are Teyana Taylor's accusations on Iman Shumpert? Exploring rumors of former NBA star's negligence to wife, kids

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert seem to be having a tussle regarding the safety and well-being of their children. The singer-songwriter has accused the ex-NBA star of being negligent towards her and her children's safety and putting them at risk while himself enjoying a lavish lifestyle.

Teyana Taylor's accusations of negligence against Iman Shumpert

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert recently filed for a divorce after a marriage of almost 7 years. The couple didn't part on good terms and had several disagreements leading up to and even after their divorce.

The divorce document that was filed by Teyana Taylor was earlier leaked in the media, and some details about the couple's disagreement seemed to emerge from it. Teyana Taylor appears to be accusing her ex-husband of being negligent towards her and her children. While she has detailed the emotional turmoil that he gave them, her divorce petition also highlighted that the ex-NBA star had left them in a semi-renovated home while he went to live in a fully renovated turnkey home.

Not only that, it was also alleged that Iman Shumpert had purposefully held back his end-of-funds that were to be contributed to the renovations of the home that he and Taylor had been building for the last 3 years. The funds required of Taylor were already paid towards the renovations.

"The parties had an agreement for Teyana to pay for a majority of the renovations including the bedrooms and five 5 bathrooms, which have been paid for and completed. Iman had only two 2 areas of the home to renovate, neither of which is paid for or complete," Teyana Taylor's lawyers had added.

Reasons behind Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert's divorce

These allegations were made even after the much-publicized breakup of the celebrity couple in which Iman's multiple cheating scandals had been revealed. Not only that, Teyana had previously stood by the ex-NBA player when he was arrested for drug possession while still being part of the basketball league in 2016.

The couple had tried to work through the issues before, but the result didn't seem to be so satisfactory, and the duo finally filed for a divorce.

Earlier, Teyana had shared a story on Instagram, fuming over the leak of her divorce papers to the media and the unnecessary public attention it brought to her personal life.

