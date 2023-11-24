What are the 3 major sexual assault lawsuits against Sean 'Diddy' Combs? Exploring shocking cases as Bad Boy mogul continues to invite controversy

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

Sean 'Diddy' Combs, a music mogul and rapper, has long been a figure surrounded by controversy, and recently, a series of sexual assault cases has further fueled public scrutiny. In the wake of settling a lawsuit with former girlfriend Cassie, two new cases have emerged, shedding light on disturbing allegations against the Bad Boy Entertainment founder.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ ex Cassie filed a sexual abuse lawsuit against him

In a shocking turn of events, Cassie, whose real name is Casandra Ventura, filed a lawsuit against Diddy accusing him of over a decade of coercion through physical force and drugs. The lawsuit claims Diddy controlled every aspect of Cassie's life, introducing her to a lifestyle of "excessive alcohol, and substance abuse", and forcing her to have sex with other men.

Disturbingly, the suit alleges a 2018 rape, asserting that Diddy broke into Cassie's home after she attempted to end the relationship. The settlement between the two parties was announced promptly, leaving the details undisclosed.

Joi Dickerson-Neal's sexual assault allegations against Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Another lawsuit, filed by Joi Dickerson-Neal, alleges that Diddy sexually assaulted her in 1991, causing substantial and lifetime injuries. The disturbing claim includes accusations of being drugged, sexually assaulted, and subjected to 'revenge porn.' Dickerson-Neal, a former university student and a participant in a Diddy music video, asserts that the assault led to her hospitalization to treat depression. “Because she had been drugged, Plaintiff lacked the physical ability or mental capacity to fend Combs off,” the suit alleged. Lawyers for Dickerson-Neal revealed that her decision to come forward was inspired by Cassie's lawsuit.

Jane Doe's anonymous sexual abuse lawsuit: A disturbing encounter with Diddy

In a third lawsuit filed anonymously by Jane Doe, shocking allegations arise involving not only Diddy but also singer-songwriter Aaron Hall. As shared by Rolling Stone , the lawsuit claims that in either 1990 or 1991, Diddy and Hall took turns raping Jane Doe and her friend. The incidents allegedly occurred after a record event where the victims were offered drinks, coerced into sex, and subsequently traumatized. The lawsuit also describes Diddy assaulting and choking Jane Doe when he feared she might reveal the incidents.

The legal statement of the victim stated, “[Diddy] He was irate and began assaulting and choking Jane Doe to the point that she passed out. Combs was searching for Jane Doe’s friend because he was worried that she would tell the girl he was with at the time what he and Hall had done to them.”

As Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces a series of sexual assault lawsuits, the gravity of these disturbing allegations casts a shadow over his personality and attitude towards women.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

