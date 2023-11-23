What are the allegations against Cuba Gooding Jr.? Exploring the 2 controversial sexual assault lawsuits in detail

Cuba Gooding Jr. is facing some serious allegations by two women under New York’s expiring Adult Survivors Act. The act, which is going to expire on November 23, will give the victims a one-year window for claims that would have otherwise been barred by time limits.

The Jerry Maguire actor is facing renewed allegations by Jasmine Abbay and Kelsey Harbart. Both of them had previously also brought criminal charges against the actor; now they are accusing him of sexual assault and battery in two separate lawsuits.

What are the allegations against Cuba Gooding Jr.?

Jasmine Abbay has leveled some serious allegations against Cuba Gooding Jr., which involve charges of sexual assault and battery. Jasmine Abbay had met Gooding Jr. in September 2018 while she was serving drinks to him in a LAVO restaurant and nightclub in New York City.

Apparently Abbay was assigned to the Snow Dogs actor when one of her colleagues refused to serve him, as she had a prior encounter with the actor where she had witnessed his inappropriate behavior.

While Jasmine Abbay was serving drinks to the actor, he apparently forcefully kissed her. The charges of forcible touching were previously accepted by the Jerry Maguire actor in April 2022. This was one of the 30 allegations leveled against the actor previously that he had pleaded guilty to. This guilty plea helped him escape prison time, and he only had to serve six months of alcohol and behavioral counseling.

In her renewed appeal against the actor, Abbay has claimed that Cuba Gooding Jr.'s act of forceful touching battered her and was also responsible for psychological trauma, emotional distress, embarrassment, and humiliation.

The other case, which involves Kelsey Harbart, also revolves around charges of sexual assault and battery. Harbert had met Gooding Jr. at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar and Lounge in June 2019. The actor was present with his girlfriend in the bar and allegedly behaved inappropriately with Harbart. According to her, Gooding Jr. placed his hands on his thigh and forcefully touched her chest.

The actor, who was in an intoxicated state at the time, didn’t heed Harbart's protests and continued to force himself upon her. In the April 2022 hearing, Gooding Jr. also pleaded guilty to this charge.

In her renewed lawsuit, Kelsey Harbart claims that she was sexually assaulted and battered by this incident, and it also caused her psychological trauma, mental anguish, and emotional distress.

Cuba Gooding Jr.’s other legal troubles

Apart from the aforementioned two cases, the Jerry Maguire actor has been facing some other serious cases for his sexual misconduct as well. One of which is a civil rape case that he recently settled in June 2023. The woman, who chose to remain unnamed, accused the actor of raping her in a New York hotel over a decade ago.

According to the lawsuit, Cuba Gooding Jr. had raped her in the New York hotel’s room. The actor's initially countered that the act was consensual and Gooding Jr. was not guilty of the pressed charges.

The accuser was seeking a settlement of $6 million, which included $2 million in compensatory damages and USD 4 million in punitive damages for significant emotional distress.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.