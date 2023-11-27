What are the allegations against King Charles in the new Endgame book? Exploring the 'pampered' royal claims

In a new book delving into the dynamics of the Royal Family, author Omid Scobie claims that newly crowned King Charles leads a "pampered" and "luxurious" lifestyle. Here's what the journalist has revealed in his book.

King Charles always needs 'ironed' bed linen

According to Scobie, the monarch insists on traveling with opulent 1,000-thread-count bed linen and even requires staff members to promptly replace laces that show the slightest wear and tear. Omid Scobie claimed, "When laces get even the smallest bit threadbare, a staff member must quickly switch them out with a fresh, ironed pair," according to The Sun.

King Charles needs his toothpaste squeezed

A peculiar detail highlighted in the book suggests that King Charles prefers to have exactly one inch of toothpaste squeezed onto his toothbrush as part of his bedtime routine, a task reportedly performed by someone else. Scobie stated, "There is even a rumor (one that, surprisingly, sources have confirmed) that Charles likes to have someone squeeze exactly one inch of toothpaste onto his toothbrush for him ahead of his bedtime routine."

King Charles's shoelaces shouldn't wear thin

From a privileged prince to a well-attended king.

Back in 2022, the New York Post revealed that even before being officially named Britain’s monarch, King Charles III lived a regal life. His royal residence at Clarence House shared with Queen Consort Camilla, was dubbed by staff as the home of the "pampered prince."

Details of the former Prince of Wales’ lavish lifestyle emerged in the 2015 Amazon Prime documentary Serving the Royals: Inside the Firm. Paul Burrell, a former butler to Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana, unveiled the meticulous care instructions given to King Charles' staff, which ranged from ironing his shoelaces to squeezing toothpaste onto his toothbrush.

Burrell noted that King Charles had "everything done for him." His morning routine included having his pajamas pressed, shoelaces meticulously ironed flat, and a bath prepared at a specific water temperature and filled only halfway.

Former Butler Paul Burrell revealed King Charles's breakfast and travel journey

According to former royal chef Graham Newbould, King Charles adheres to a strict breakfast regimen, favoring homemade bread, fresh fruit, and various honey types. His breakfast box, containing special mueslis and dried fruits, accompanies him worldwide.

Known for his particular tastes, King Charles reportedly insists on warming his cheese and biscuits to a specific temperature after meals. To accommodate his preferences, a warming tray is kept nearby. Additionally, he arranges for a van to transport his belongings, including his bed, furniture, and even pictures, to friends' country houses in advance.

King Charles takes his personalized comfort seriously, reportedly bringing his own toilet seat and insisting on using Kleenex Velvet toilet paper wherever he goes. The monarch's attention to detail and unique demands highlight the sumptuous lifestyle he has enjoyed throughout his royal journey.

King Charles referred to Harry as a 'fool'

Scobie's revelations extend to the relationship between King Charles and Prince Harry. The book alleges that Charles referred to Harry as "that fool" when the Duke's Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, was released in December the previous year. The documentary apparently caused turmoil at the Palace, with one aide expressing that it "took the wind out of everyone's sails" and left individuals with "migraines brewing."

This disclosure regarding the strained relationship between the King and Prince Harry adds another layer to the existing rift, which notably widened after Harry's departure from the Royal Family in 2020 and his subsequent criticism of Queen Camilla in his memoir, Spare.

In the memoir, Harry portrayed Camilla as a villain, accusing her of being the third person in his parents' marriage and suggesting that she sacrificed him on her "PR altar." The Duke's comments about Camilla's potential harm being mitigated if she were happy further fueled controversy.

It's worth noting that Scobie has been labeled the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's "mouthpiece" by royal commentators due to his sympathetic portrayal of the couple in the past.

