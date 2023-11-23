What are the allegations against Time For Fun? Exploring reports of investigation against the company behind Taylor Swift's Brazil shows

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has been a source of happiness and comfort for all her fans. Those who were fortunate enough to attend it and even those who watched the concert film when it was released in theaters.

The fact that her concert has generated such a huge turnout is nothing new, but the euphoria of the tour was a bit dampened when news about the death of a 23-year-old fan of the singer, Ana Clara Benevides Machado came out.

Concert organizers accused in fan’s death?

The most tragic incident that has happened on the Eras Tour was Ana Clara Benevides Machado’s death during the Brazil leg of the tour earlier this month. What makes it even more tragic is the fact that it came about due to gross negligence and insufficient arrangements by the organizers.

The concert organizers for the venue, Time For Fun made insufficient arrangements which led to the heat wave in Brazil affecting the young girl so much.

In light of this tragedy, the Civil police of the consumer's delegation department in Brazil is delving into the potential danger to life or health that was caused by the company.

According to some reports, the fans weren’t even allowed to take water bottles with them as they were not provided with better water distribution across the venue. The investigation aims to unearth such claims and find out who was responsible for the incident.

On the day of the concert, the temperatures were reported to be as high as 102 F which caused a lot of discomfort for the fans and even turned fatal because of lack of proper arrangements.

Tragic death marred Taylor Swift's tour in Brazil

Taylor Swift's Eras tour has been a resounding success wherever it has gone. But the Brazilian leg of the tour started on a tragic note.

"The safety and well being of my fans, fellow performers and crew has to and will always come first." Taylor Swift had written about the death on her Instagram story.

Not only that, but the victim's father was also left stranded with no answers in sight about why the best day of his daughter's life turned out to be her last.

"I lost my only daughter, a happy and intelligent girl. She was about to graduate in psychology next April, saving money. I have no words to express my pain. She left home to fulfill a dream and came back dead," her father had said while speaking to Brazilian Newspaper Folha De S. Paulo.

The main cause behind the tragedy can only be unearthed through this investigation and the culprit can be brought to justice.

