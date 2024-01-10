'What are the chances?' Timothee Chalamet doesn't deny neither confirms beef with Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez and Kylie Jenner have been trending since the Golden Globes 2024 ceremony, following a viral video where Selena allegedly recounted an incident between her, Timothée Chalamet, and Kylie Jenner at the ceremony.

Timothée Chalamet ran into TMZ out and about in L.A and addressed the whole Kylie Jenner/Selena Gomez drama.

Timothée Chalamet addresses the Selena-Kylie beef

While walking around Bev Hills on 8 January, Monday night, trying to lay low with his hood on and at a brisk pace down the sidewalk with a pal Timothée Chalamet a TMZ photographer spotted him and attempted to chat him up about all things Golden Globes, and the lingering beef between his girlfriend Kylie Jenner and Selena Gomez.

When asked if the rumors that Kylie, denied Selena a photo of her and him were true, the Wonka star replied saying, "What are the chances." He was then asked if he and Selena were cool, and Timothée said, "Of course." And when he was asked if there's any truth to Kylie being a mean girl and snubbing Selena, Timothée clearly said no. In other words, Timothée himself shut down the gossip once and for all.

The whole Kylie-Selena drama started over attempted lip-reading on the part of fans who think they saw Selena telling Taylor Swift she'd been shut down by Kylie and even Timothée and Kylie were subject to lip-readers trying to figure out what they were whispering to each other.

However, a professional lip reader hopped on TikTok to weigh in on the love birds conversation and it seems that Timothée here was professing his deep love for his new flame, Kylie. There have been reports that they are very serious in their relationship.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are serious

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been known for their enigmatic and secretive relationship in Hollywood. Although the romantic rumors began in April 2023, the cosmetics mogul and the actor didn't publicly appear together until September 2023. Despite this, reputable outlets described their relationship as "casual" and "new and exciting."

Kylie Jenner and her mom, Kris Jenner, attended the Los Angeles premiere of Timothée Chalamet's latest film, Wonka, by avoiding the red carpet and entering the Regency Village Theatre after the film's opening credits. “Kylie and Timothée have been doing really well,” an insider told Entertainment Tonight. “Even though Kylie has so many of her own commitments, she is very proud of Timothée and wants to be there for him and support him,” the source added. “Timothée is equally supportive of Kylie and admires her strong work ethic and how committed she is as a mom.” The source added, “They both make an effort to show up for each other, and it’s very sweet.”

An insider reported to PEOPLE that Kylie and Timothée are currently in a romantic relationship, with the mother of two now calling the actor "her boyfriend." The “incredibly happy” couple are both “supportive” of each other’s careers, the insider explained to the outlet. “They both try to attend important events for each other.” In particular, Chalamet is “in awe of everything she is accomplishing” and “especially thinks she is an amazing mom.” “He is very good for Kylie,” the source continued. “Since dating him, she seems very content, relaxed, and focused. Her family loves him.”

The couple attends the 81st Golden Globes, displaying their love in sparkly black ensembles, chatting, laughing, and sharing sweet kisses during the ceremony, despite not walking the red carpet together.

