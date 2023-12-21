What are the charges Jonathan Majors faced in the assault trial? Exploring all the legal charges against him

The Jonathan Majors case started back in March of this year when the actor was arrested for several counts of harassment and assault. All these charges were brought against him by his then-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. On the 18th of December, a Manhattan jury reached a verdict in the case after three days of deliberation.

ALSO READ: Why has Marvel fired Loki’s Kang, Jonathan Majors from its upcoming projects? Exploring the assault lawsuits against him

What was the final verdict faced by Majors?

On Monday, the jury finally decided the Jonathan Majors and Grace Jabbari case, however, the verdict was split. Regarding the incident in March, the jury found Majors guilty on one count of second-degree harassment and one count of third-degree assault against the victim. However, in a split verdict, he was also acquitted of two counts of aggravated harassment and assault concerning the domestic dispute.

All counts of conviction against him were misdemeanors. But the split verdict suggests that even though the jury believes that the 34-year-old actor did harass and assault his ex-girlfriend, he did not do it intentionally. However, since the jury verdict is out now, the day of his sentencing is set to be, 6th February 2024. Majors is facing up to one year behind bars due to all the charges against him. His now girlfriend, fellow actor Meagan Good has been beside him throughout his trial.

Advertisement

What are the repercussions of the case?

The case started back in March when Grace Jabbari filed a case against Majors for assault in New York. Majors, who was inside an SUV with her, allegedly physically hurt and threatened her when she tried to take his phone from him. Jabbari went to the hospital where she was treated for some minor injuries. Due to the nature of the crime, Majors faces up to one year in prison.

After the jury’s verdict, he was also dropped by Disney from all their future MCU projects that he was supposed to be part of, which means the actor will not be playing the role of Kang anymore. Disney did not make any statements about recasting. Majors was previously dropped by his publicist and talent manager after his arrest.

Both the prosecution and Jonathan’s legal team were disappointed with the verdict. The former thought that the verdict should have been more strict as they had also submitted screenshots of messages between Majors and Jabbari in which he told her not to get treatment for a head injury. According to them, this showed clear indications of ongoing physical and psychological abuse.

Majors’ lawyer Priya Chaudhry on the other hand, said that she was thankful that the jury also thought that Majors did not cause Jabbari any harm intentionally. She also said that it was Jabbari who attacked Majors that night and she was “disappointed” that the jury found Majors to be guilty at all when she was the one who attacked him.

The actor had also filed a domestic violence lawsuit against Jabbari in October for which she was arrested. However, the Manhattan District’s Attorney's office had officially declined to prosecute the case against Jabbari.

ALSO READ: Jonathan Majors' Trial: Meagan Good defends, Grace Jabbari accuses; Exploring two sides of the harassment trial against Loki actor