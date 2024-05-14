Disclaimer: This article mentions death and mental troubles.

Britney Spears has reportedly found companionship with her new love interest, Paul Richard Soliz. Despite her excitement for this new chapter in her life, there is a tinge of concern about the connection. Soliz's criminal background has raised some concerns within Spears' inner circle.

The singer's friends and other close friends have expressed their concern, calling Soliz "bad news" and "extremely dangerous." Page Six had access to this exclusive material in May 2024, complicating Spears' personal life and public persona.

Paul Richard Soliz’s controversial past

Spears resides in California full-time, and Soliz is located there as well. He was born on May 13, 1986, making him 37 years old. Britney Spears hired Soliz in 2022 as a housekeeper at her enormous residence in Thousand Oaks, California.

His responsibilities included "picking up trash, mopping floors, and cleaning toilets," according to a source familiar with the issue. However, in 2023, after his criminal history was revealed, he was swiftly fired.

But as a licensed contractor, Soliz told reporters in September 2023 that he now "owns [his] own business." Soliz faces at least one felony and numerous misdemeanor charges. According to court records that Page Six was able to get, he was charged with child endangerment in 2014 but the matter was dropped after a plea agreement. In 2014, he was found guilty of one count of disturbing the peace.

He was found guilty of driving without a license in 2016, but a related charge of operating a vehicle while suspended was dropped as a result of a plea agreement. Most recently, a charge relating to an incident in 2019 led to his conviction in December 2022 for felony possession of a firearm. In connection with that charge, he appeared in court in September 2023 on an accused probation breach.

An ambulance was called to the Chateau Marmont in May 2024 after a furious altercation between Soliz and Spears. Insiders informed Page Six that the pop star's friends were "concerned" for her well-being near her beau, even though authorities were not called to the scene.

Britney Spears and Paul Richard Soliz: Relationship updates

The pop icon and Soliz were first sighted together in Los Angeles when she was divorcing Sam Asghari. He has had intimate involvement with her at one point, Page Six can confirm. Regarding whether the two are still dating, various reports have contradicted one another.

In September 2023, an informant stated that Spears and Soliz were still dating, while another stated that they were "not dating" and had broken up after she returned from a trip to Mexico. The Grammy winner and her former employee had a "short fling," but they were "no longer" in contact, a different insider told the Daily Mail.

Soliz hasn't publicly stated whether he and Spears are a couple, but in a paparazzi interview, the contractor waxed poetic over the Princess of Pop. She is a "phenomenal woman," he said, adding that she is "very, very good, positive." She is a decent person. In September 2023, Soliz also disclosed to the paparazzi that he is single because his children's mother "passed away."

At the time, he also disclosed that he had a "handful" of children, one of whom was involuntarily hospitalized for mental health (5150 hold). Additionally, Soliz resides with her two children's maternal grandma.

