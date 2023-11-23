What are the Jamie Foxx sexual assault allegations? Exploring lawsuit against actor by 18-year-old Jane Doe from 2015

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual assault.

Jamie Foxx is being sued for a sexual assault that allegedly took place eight years ago in New York City. In August 2015, around 11 p.m., Jamie Foxx was reportedly at Catch NYC & Roof when the plaintiff, identified as Jane Doe, arrived at the rooftop lounge and bar. According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, the plaintiff claims to have noticed Foxx at a nearby table.

Alleged assault details

Around 1 a.m., she approached Foxx with a friend, requesting a photo. Allegedly intoxicated, Foxx responded with, "Sure, baby, anything for you," taking several photos and making flirtatious comments. The situation escalated when Foxx purportedly pulled her to a secluded area, where he allegedly touched her inappropriately. Despite her attempts to step away, the plaintiff claims that onlookers, including a security guard, chose not to intervene.

Explicit misconduct allegations

In the lawsuit, Jane Doe asserts that Foxx went further, allegedly engaging in explicit misconduct by placing his hands in her pants. The incident reportedly stopped when the plaintiff's friend intervened.

Legal action and damages

As a result of the alleged assault, the plaintiff claims to have suffered injuries requiring medical treatment, experiencing pain, suffering, and emotional distress. The legal action names Jamie Foxx, Catch, and its employees as defendants, seeking compensatory and punitive damages.

New York's Adult Survivors Act

The lawsuit takes advantage of New York's Adult Survivors Act, which allows survivors of sexual abuse to file lawsuits even if the statute of limitations has expired. The law grants survivors one year to pursue legal action against their abusers.

As Jamie Foxx faces these serious allegations of sexual assault, the legal proceedings shine a spotlight on the broader issue of accountability and the importance of creating a safe environment for all individuals. The legal actions, utilizing New York's Adult Survivors Act, highlight a legal way for survivors to seek justice even when faced with expired statutes of limitations.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling with assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.