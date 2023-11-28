What are the latest updates on Avengers: Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars? Exploring changes in writers, release dates, and more

Excitement is in the air as Marvel Studios gears up for its highly anticipated Avengers: Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. But wait, there’s a twist in the tale! Let us dive into the latest updates and changes that are shaking up the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

New Sheriff in town: Michael Waldron takes the pen

In a surprising turn of events, Marvel Studios has handed the writing reins for Avengers: Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars to the prolific Michael Waldron. Known for his stellar work on Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Waldron is set to weave the epic tales that will unfold on the big screen.

Marvel Studios had initially lined up Destin Daniel Cretton to direct Avengers: Kang Dynasty, but plans have taken a detour. Cretton has stepped down, redirecting his focus to other Marvel projects like the Wonder Man TV series. The search for a new director is on, promising a fresh perspective for the superhero saga.

Mark your calendars as the release dates are locked in

Michael Waldron isn’t just the maestro behind the Avengers scripts; he’s also closed a multi-year megadeal with Marvel/20th Television. Alongside his producing partner Adam Fasullo, Waldron launched Anomaly Pictures, promising a slew of thrilling projects on both big and small screens.

Hold onto your superhero capes! Avengers: Kang Dynasty faced a writer switcheroo bidding farewell to Jeff Loveness and welcoming Michael Waldron. Marvel Studios seems to have a master plan, and we can’t wait to see how it unfolds on the silver screen.

With the spotlight on Kang, portrayed by Jonathan Majors, controversy has reared its head. Majors, embroiled in legal matters, faces uncertainties surrounding his involvement in Avengers: Kang Dynasty. Marvel and Disney are keeping a watchful eye, with production slated to commence in early 2024.

