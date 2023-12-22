What are the sexual battery charges against Vin Diesel? Exploring the details of the lawsuit against xXx star

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

Fast and Furious star Vin Diesel is facing a sexual battery charge which was brought against him by one of his former assistants. Astra Jonasson, who worked for Diesel in 2010 while he was shooting for the Fast Five film, alleged that the star sexually assaulted her and then fired her from her job. Here is everything you need to know about the lawsuit.

What are the charges brought against Vin Diesel

The action film star, famous for his Fast and Furious and xXx film series, was shooting for the popular Fast Five movie in Atlanta when the incident allegedly took place. According to the lawsuit that was filed in Los Angeles, Diesel and Astra were both working in Atlanta for the film when the actor forced himself onto her in his hotel room. When she tried to run away, she was forced into the actor’s bed by him as he groped and kissed her chest.

The lawsuit also says that after that, Astra screamed as Diesel then tried to take her underwear off and scampered off to run towards the bathroom. But she was caught by Diesel who forced her to touch his erection and also began to masturbate. The suit claims that the assault caused Jonasson to close her eyes in fear of angering the actor further.

It also claimed that a few hours after the assault took place Astra was fired from her job as Diesel’s assistant by the actor’s sister Samanta Vincent, the president of Diesel’s One Race Productions. It allegedly “demolished” Jonasson’s self esteem. “It was clear to her that she was being fired because she was no longer useful — Vin Diesel had used her to fulfill his sexual desires and she had resisted his sexual assaults,” the suit claimed. Some of the many charges brought against Vin Diesel’s company by Jonasson are wrongful termination, hostile work environment, and negligent supervision.

The repercussion of these claims

The claims were obviously denied by Vin Diesel, as revealed by attorney Bryan Freedman in a statement to variety. He also said, “This is the first he has ever heard about this more than 13-year-old claim made by a purportedly 9-day employee. There is clear evidence which completely refutes these outlandish allegations.”

Jonasson’s attorney Claire Lisa-Cutlay on the other hand was straightforward in her statement as she said that her client wants to hold the actor and all those who helped cover up her sexual assault, accountable. The sudden claims have left a lot of people, especially the fans of the actor dumbfounded. If found guilty, he would face significant consequences.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

