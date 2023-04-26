What are Zoe Saldana plans for Gamora in MCU? Here's what we know

The Guardians of the Galaxy, beloved characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, are bidding farewell to their fans as an era comes to an end. James Gunn, the mastermind behind the introduction of these lovable A-holes to audiences back in 2014, is also bidding adieu to Marvel and the Guardians after the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. But he's not the only one leaving, marking the end of an unforgettable chapter in the Marvel cinematic universe.

In an interview with Total Film, Zoe Saldaña explained her decision to bid farewell to her role as Gamora in the upcoming film. Gunn had previously hinted at saying goodbye to several characters in the movie, while Dave Bautista had expressed his desire to step away from his role as Drax the Destroyer due to his age and other factors. Saldaña revealed her reasons for choosing to move on from her character, marking the end of an era for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Gamora's future in the MCU:

As the daughter of Thanos, Gamora played a crucial role in the Infinity Saga and was one of the lead characters in Avengers: Infinity War. Her strained relationship with her warlord father provided an emotional core to the film, with her tragic death serving as a pivotal moment in the story. However, her return in Endgame allowed for a chance at a happy ending, and Saldaña's portrayal of Gamora brought closure to her time with Marvel. Despite her character's journey coming to an end, Saldaña was content to return one last time and wrap up her role in the franchise.

Saldaña recognizes that her time playing Gamora may be coming to an end, but her passion for the character remains strong. She understands the importance of Gamora's role as an impactful character who inspires audiences and is committed to ensuring that her legacy continues, even if she is not the one portraying her. Saldaña hopes that Marvel will find new, younger actors who can embody these iconic roles and carry them forward for future generations of fans to enjoy.

The actress said, "I think the time has come for me to step down, and for the next generation to come forward. The one thing I would not want is for Gamora to go away. She’s been such an impactful character for fans, especially female fans, and young female fans. I would love for Marvel to figure out a way to find the next generation of actors that can incarnate these characters, and give them this immortality that fans generationally keep coming back to… But me, per se? I mean, I signed up for one, and I got 10 years. Lucky me, man. I have no complaints. And I’m moving on with so much grace and gratitude in my heart."

