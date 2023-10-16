‘What can I say here?’: When Tom Hiddleston spoke about how different his character is in The Avengers as compared to Thor

Tom Hiddleston became a household name with his portrayal of Loki in the Marvel Cinematic universe. His journey started with the Kenneth Branagath directed Thor movie, in which his Shakespearean portrayal of the God of Mischief won over the critics as well as the audience.

The character was such a hit that it was brought back in the first Avengers film as the main antagonist as well, leading to even more popularity and appreciation for the actor.

Tom Hiddleston on difference between Loki in Thor and The Avengers

While talking about his approach to playing the character in two different films, Tom Hiddleston talked about the arc that Loki had been on since his first glimpse in Thor . The character evolution brought him from an envious brother to an actual threat that Avengers had to tackle.

“I think somewhere between the end of Thor and the beginning of The Avengers, Loki has been to the Marvel equivalent of the 7th circle of hell. At the end of Thor you see him let go. He lets go of the spear, he lets go of Asgard, and he lets go of the need for his brother and father’s affection and approval. He has bigger plans now.” Hiddleston had told Collider during an Interview in 2012.

Tom Hiddleston’s approach also differed from with the change in directors in the two films. The first Thor film that was directed by Kenneth Branagh was a very Shakespearean adaptation of the story that allowed the classically trained actor in Hiddleston to utilize his education to the fullest.

The Avengers directed by Joss Wheadon allowed for a more radicalized version of the character of Loki as he was put in a whole new environment.

Tom Hiddleston’s unlikely journey as Loki in MCU

Tom Hiddleston has had one of the most unlikely journeys in the whole MCU. He first auditioned for the role of Thor in the first Marvel film about the God of Thunder, but Chris Hemsworth’s portrayal was what the makers of the film were aiming for. Despite the setback, The Night Manager actor got to play Thor’s brother, The God of Mischief.

His villainous portrayal won the fans and critics both over and led him to be a mainstay in the MCU despite several deaths. Today, Loki is probably the only character in the whole of MCU to be resurrected multiple times and have a whole villain to hero journey, becoming even more popular than the God of Thunder himself.

