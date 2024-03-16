What Caused Cara Delevingne's House Fire? Parents Pandora And Charles Delevingne Reveal

The opulent Los Angeles residence of British supermodel and actress Cara Delevingne was engulfed in flames, necessitating the response of nearly 100 firefighters. Valued at £5 million ($7 million), the luxurious property succumbed to a fire early Friday morning, with reports indicating that someone was present inside at the time.

Fortunately, Cara herself was not in the vicinity, as she is currently believed to be in the UK. Speculation surrounding the fire's cause has emerged, with Cara's parents suggesting it may have been electrical in origin while they offer support for their daughter's theatrical pursuits.

What caused Cara Delevingne’s house fire?

In the early hours of March 15, flames engulfed the Los Angeles residence of the supermodel, while Cara Delevingne was away in London for work. Cara's parents, Pandora and Charles Delevingne, addressed the incident just before her Cabaret performance at the Playhouse Theatre later that night. They disclosed that an electrical fire, exacerbated by high winds in the area, had caused extensive damage to the property.

Charles, speaking to a videographer while queuing for the show, attributed the blaze to “power lines” and emphasized the particularly windy conditions at the time. Pandora expressed Cara's profound devastation over the tragedy, noting that the property held immense sentimental value as her home base.

“She had everything in her house—her whole life. She built it. She made it,” Pandora shared.

Is Cara Delevingne okay?

Around 4 a.m. local time, the 6,650-square-foot mansion was engulfed in flames, starting at the back of the residence and quickly spreading to one room before reaching the attic, ultimately resulting in a roof collapse, as reported by NBC Los Angeles. Firefighters battled the blaze for over two hours before fully extinguishing it. One firefighter was hospitalized in fair condition, while an unnamed resident suffered minor smoke inhalation.

Following the ordeal, Cara took to her Instagram and confirmed that her cats had survived the fire and expressed gratitude to the first responders "from the bottom of my heart" for their tireless efforts.

Expressing her shock and sorrow, the Paper Towns star took to her Instagram Story, stating, "My heart is broken today. I cannot believe it. Life can change in a blink of an eye so cherish what you have."

Cara purchased the property in 2019 for $7.8 million, and it had previously been showcased in Architectural Digest. Describing the mansion in a 2021 home tour, the 31-year-old likened it to an "adult playhouse," citing Hugh Hefner's influence and likening the ambiance to that of the Playboy mansion.

