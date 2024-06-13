What Caused Jennifer Lopez To Cancel Her Concert Tour? Hint- It's Not Just Low Sales

In May, Jennifer Lopez announced that she would cancel her ‘This Is Me… Live’ summer tour. She cited reasons as to spend some more time with family and close friends and she is “heartsick” over the decision. The tour was supposed to kick off on 26 June in Orlando, Florida, and end in Houston on 31 August. Live Nation shared that attendees who bought tickets through Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded. Lopez promised that she would make up for this but at this moment "it was absolutely necessary." But what are the reasons for this cancellation, apart from low ticket sales?

What are the other reasons that led to cancel the tour?

One cause we know, low ticket sales. It is getting harder for any artist to go houseful post-pandemic as people now spend money considering every aspect. And, it was rumored that the demand of purchasing tickets for her tours was also not as per expectations. That’s why the tour got canceled.

But, is it the only reason? Along with that, her personal issues also contributed to this cancelation, though it can not be pinpointed without confirmation. Ben Affleck and Lopez’s marital issues have taken the spotlight recently. However, she shut down press questions related to Affleck and her marriage.

During a question-and-answer session, the star was asked: “Your divorce with Ben Affleck is real? What is the truth?” She replied: “You know better than that.”

The pair were seen this week at Affleck’s daughter Violet’s graduation ceremony. The tour was supposed to be in support of Lopez's latest studio album, This Is Me...Now, inspired by her rekindled romance with husband Ben Affleck.

JLo and Affleck still friendly despite rumors

Recent reports suggest that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's marriage is not as broken as previously thought. Despite the challenges in their relationship, they have maintained friendly notions, a source revealed to PEOPLE.

“It was reported that they’re still friendly and see each other every few days,” stated a source close to Lopez to PEOPLE.

Speculation about a potential split intensified over the weekend when TMZ disclosed that the couple had put their $60 million Beverly Hills home on the market, a property they had purchased last June. As of now, the house, listed at approximately $65 million, remains unsold.

According to various sources, Lopez is residing in the Beverly Hills home, while Affleck is staying in a rental property a few miles away as he works on filming The Accountant 2.

