What caused Matthew Perry’s death? FRIENDS star’s Autopsy reports reveals the real reason behind his demise

Trigger Warning: This article mentions someone's death, mental health issues, and substance abuse.

The world lost a friend when Matthew Perry was reported dead on October 28, 2023. Now, almost two months after his death, his autopsy reports suggest that “acute effects of ketamine" could be the primary factor contributing to the beloved actor’s death.

“At the high levels of ketamine found in his postpartum blood specimens, the main lethal effects would be from both cardiovascular overstimulation and respiratory depression,” the toxicology report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner reads.

Getting into the details of What caused Matthew Perry’s death according to his autopsy reports

Perry’s autopsy report starts by listing the actor’s medical history, which includes chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, diabetes, and drug and heavy tobacco use in the past.

The report also outlines that although Matthew Perry was a heavy drug user in the past, he was reportedly 19 months clean at the time of his death and had also quit smoking. The autopsy report further suggests that the star was receiving ketamine infusion therapy for his depression and anxiety, with his latest therapy session being a week and a half prior to his death.

However, “the exact method of intake in Mr. Perry’s case is unknown,” the autopsy report noted. The half-life of ketamine is anywhere between three and four hours in generic cases but in the case of Matthew Perry, the levels of ketamine found in his body were high at the time of his death, as reported in his autopsy reports. This is in contradiction to the earlier observation made in the said autopsy report that suggested Perry’s latest ketamine therapy session had been one and a half weeks before his death.

What is Ketamine Therapy? Exploring the twin aspects of Ketamine as a drug

Ketamine therapy involves the controlled use of ketamine under medical supervision to address various mental health concerns including depression, anxiety, PTSD, etc. Ketamine is a cataloged dissociative anesthetic that creates a sense of detachment from one’s surroundings. In psychotherapy, it allows a person to explore emotions, experiences, and memories with the therapist.

On the flip side, it can also be abused as a drug due to its psychedelic effects. It became highly popular as a club drug during the 90s.

Matthew Perry's experience with drug addiction and abuse

The FRIENDS star spoke about his addiction to drugs on more than one occasion. In his memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, which came out last year, he talks in detail about his addiction phase.

“Alcoholism, addiction - you call it what you want, I have chosen to call it a Big Terrible Thing,” he wrote.

“We were always the six of us,” - Jennifer Aniston | How Matthew Perry’s FRIENDS mourned his loss

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time, we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world,” Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc of FRIENDS wrote in a joint statement after Matthew Perry's death.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

