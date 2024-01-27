What Caused The Rift Between Eminem and Benzino? Exploring Their Rivalry Amid Release Of Doomsday Pt 2 Diss Track

Eminem and Benzino, once allies in the hip-hop scene, found themselves embroiled in a highly publicized and acrimonious feud. The conflict escalated through a series of diss tracks, public exchanges, and controversies. Benzino, co-owner of The Source magazine, criticized Eminem's lyrical content, leading to Eminem responding vehemently in his songs. The feud once became a notable chapter in hip-hop history, symbolizing conflicts within the industry. Despite occasional attempts at reconciliation, the deep-rooted tensions persisted, illustrating the complexities and rivalries that can arise in the competitive world of music.

What led to the rift between Eminem and Benzino?

Eminem recently reignited his feud with Benzino in a new track, Doomsday Pt. 2, released with Lyrical Lemonade. Refueling a longstanding conflict from the mid-2000s, the Rap God aims at Benzino, the former publisher of The Source magazine.

In the song, Eminem mocks Benzino's financial struggles and physical stature, once again proving that their rivalry continues to fuel creative tensions and lyrical sparring within the hip-hop landscape. The diss track serves as the latest chapter in the ongoing confrontation between the two artists, adding another layer to their history of publicized conflicts.

In the sample of Eminem’s hit Role Model, he raps, “Now I got a riddle, one condition, you mustn’t laugh/ What is the opposite of Benzino? A giraffe/ ‘Go at his neck,’ how the fuck is that?/ How can I go at somethin’ he doesn’t have? Arm so short he can’t even touch his hands/ When they’re up above his head doin’ jumpin’ jacks/ Sorry, I don’t mean to upset you, Ben/ When I talk about all the debt you in/ I hear that you been creepin’ on the low/ In them cheap hotels, that they catch you in.”

Then the indirect dig continues as he raps, “Jesus Christ, dawg, when you said two-ten/ Never guessed you meant at the Red Roof Inn/ In a room with one single bed, two men/ Shady, man, you can’t–, yes, you can. Well, I guess then I regret to inform you, hate to spoil the day/ But this doesn’t bring me no joy to say/ Guess that Coi Leray feat is in the toilet, ay?”

Eminem's latest track, Doomsday Pt. 2, marks his first direct response to Benzino since their intense feud in 2003, ignited when the media mogul released a diss track targeting the Detroit legend. The conflict escalated further when The Source unveiled an early demo tape from the 1990s with Eminem using a racial slur. Despite Benzino's claim in March 2022 that the beef was over, recent events indicate ongoing tensions as he continues to take public jabs at Eminem.

Benzino criticizes Eminem

Later in 2022, Benizo again showed his disapproval of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for inducting Eminem ahead of Black artists like Nas and Lauryn Hill. He also criticized the rapper's fanbase, referring to them as the "corniest non-violent coward fan base hip hop has ever seen." On X (formerly Twitter) Benzino wrote, "To all you pussy ass Stans, we know you're the most corny and non-violent fan base. I have a restaurant in Atlanta at 5071 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Chamblee, GA. stop tweeting and pull up on me you pussies.”

He then continued, "I been left this shit alone but since the COWARD ASS STANS still wanna talk shit and hide then it’s still fuck Eminem and if you got a problem with me, do something about it nothing you ever said has effected me in anyway. I know how to fight and I got big sticks. So pull up.”

As of now, Benzino has not responded to Eminem's latest diss.

In another development involving Doomsday Pt. 2, featured on the recent Lyrical Lemonade compilation All Is Yellow, Slim Shady gives a shoutout to J. Cole and Dr. Dre's Aftermath label. He also claims to have had the best verse on Forever, his 2009 collaboration with Drake, Kanye West, and Lil Wayne.

The longstanding feud between Eminem and Benzino traces its roots back to the early 2000s. The conflict began in 2004 when Benzino, who was then a co-owner of The Source magazine, released an audio recording of a young Eminem using the N-word in his rhymes after a contentious breakup with a Black woman. Eminem later issued an apology, but the leaked audio negatively impacted The Source, leading to Benzino's termination from the magazine in 2006. Since then, the two, known as 'Zino and Slim Shady’, have engaged in a continuous exchange of diss tracks for several years. It appears that Eminem still harbors a desire to continue the beef with Benzino.